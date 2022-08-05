Farmer creates simple fun for 4-H group

Don wondered if he had perhaps over-committed himself. In a moment of temporary insanity, he agreed to host an evening at his farm for 25 youth from his wife’s 4-H group. Don’s own kids were grown up, and he felt somewhat out of touch with what young people liked to do.
On their way home from the meeting, his wife said she would be supportive, but that he was in charge of all the activities. With less than a week to prepare, Don felt some pressure. The next morning he walked out to the machine shed, looking for things kids might enjoy doing. He remembered having fun with his own kids, but maybe the new generation would not find the same, simple things to be exciting or fun.
As he walked around the shop to see what was available, nothing special came to his mind. He decided to sit in his chair and think for a while. Don stared at the tools on workbench, then dug through pieces of scrap metal stored in the corner of the shed. Next to the scrap metal was an old air compressor tank. Don looked at that tank for a long time before something came to mind.
With his creativity flowing, Don welded a 6-inch threaded pipe onto the tank. He then added a “t” shaped fitting that had an air chuck connector on one side. Then he added a shut-off valve above the fitting. The final piece was a 4-foot pipe sticking straight up into the air. Don’s idea was that you put things into the pipe and then powered up the tank. With a flick of the wrist, the valve could be opened quickly and whatever was in the pipe would shoot off into the air.
Don smiled at his creation. He remembered making one of these years ago for his own kids. While it was great fun, it also proved to be reasonably dangerous. Don filled the tank and oiled the valve before washing everything off with a power washer. He walked around his shop looking for soft ammunition.
After experimenting with tennis balls, golf balls, and ears of sweet corn, he found the perfect ammunition was potatoes. One person would fire potatoes into the air and a dozen kids would be downrange with five-gallon pails to catch them. It was sort of like baseball.
Don really wanted to set up a zip line as the next activity, but there wasn’t a steep hill close to the barns or house. The best he had was a gentle slope that ran about 70 feet and only dropped 6 feet along the entire run. After lunch, Don pulled out a bale thrower rack that was seldom used and attached a steel beam at the back that went straight up into the air. With the added height, a zip line was now possible.
Don stretched a reinforcing cable running to the front of the wagon and left the wagon hitched to the tractor. He now had the start of a decent zip line. He set up some four-by-fours and a few sheets of plywood along with a ladder at the base of the starting beam. Don then took his backhoe down to the bottom of the slope and attached the cable close to the ground.
With a little practice he found the appropriate tautness for the wire line. Two round bales right in front of the backhoe provided the necessary bumper so no one could run into it. Enlisting one of the neighbor’s kids to be his test subject, it was decided that a tarp under the final 20 feet, with water spraying out from a hose on it, would provide a wet and safe landing strip.
Don decided to make a Plinko game next. Three sheets of plywood framed with two-by-fours gave him a 12-foot high and 8-foot wide Plinko board. Lots of carriage bolts with washers and nuts provided the bumpers. Don was not sure what he would use as the game “chips.” He tried 5-gallon pails, plates from the house and even some small lawnmower tires. In the end, he found Frisbees were the best fit. They had just a little bit of bounce and with some adjustment of the slope they hit the bolts all the way down.
At this point Don was feeling pretty good about his activities but knew every good activity required food. Don’s wife came to the rescue. Rather than provide a labor-intensive barbecue, she suggested they buy a large variety of good ice cream and then buy every conceivable topping along with a dozen spray cans of whipped cream.
With two days left to prepare, Don was still brainstorming ideas. At the store, he looked over water balloons that came in batches of 100. All you had to do was hook them up to a garden hose and they automatically filled themselves up. Don purchased seven sets and drove home with a smile on his face.
Back at the farm, he decided he would create a balloon-launching tower in the bale thrower rack. This took most of the afternoon to design and construct. A few more four-by-fours and sheets of plywood now provided a platform standing almost 10 feet in the air. Don began to wonder just how much money he had tied up in these activities. The tower was not complete without a safety railing and could hold several kids at the same time. Shortly before supper, the same neighbor kid returned to try out the platform and offer some suggestions. Together they experimented with using the air gun as a water cannon.
On the evening of the activity, Don was ready to roll out the red carpet of fun for the 4-H kids. Everyone was encouraged to wear old clothes and something that could get wet. They started with the potato catching game and then moved on to Plinko. Of course, there were prizes awarded to all winners. Without any encouragement a long line formed at the top of the zip line.
The water tarp and hay bales were a big hit and the rotating line kept going for almost an hour. With each turn, the youth became more confident and began to cheer with excitement and encourage others. Before too long, they pulled their parents out of the lawn chairs to join in on the fun. Awards were given for fastest time, loudest scream, best form, and best bounce off the hay bales.
A much-needed break provided the perfect time to eat ice cream. After everyone was completely filled with sugar it was time for water balloons and the water cannon. Before they knew it, the evening was over and the sun was about to set. All kids were soaking wet, no one had been seriously injured, and a ridiculous amount of ice cream had been eaten.
After everyone left, Don thought perhaps he had not lost his ability to relate to young people after all. He reminded himself that the simple things in life can bring as much happiness as expensive trips to faraway places. The moral of this story is you do not have to be rich and famous to have a good time and create life-long memories.
