Farmer shifts focus from finances

Editor’s note: This a continuation of the previous Money Today column.
George now faced the days of his COVID-19 recovery at home alone. Although his wife, Betty, was able to be released from the hospital after only a few days, she required care which George could not provide. She decided to move into the local nursing home until things improved.
George was able to care for himself but little else. He spent his days watching TV and looking out the window. He would call Betty, but their conversations were usually short. The truth was George had little to say to anyone.
George spent his life being driven to accumulate wealth and power, which he thought was important, and had left little time to be concerned about the lives of others. When the neighbors came in and combined his corn out of respect for Betty, George was grateful but had little desire to thank anyone. His pride and past dealings with the neighbors kept him disconnected from them.
During the next few weeks George’s only interactions with others were groceries being delivered and phone calls from the public health department. Betty was tired most of the time and only called on occasions. George was bitter in the beginning, but over time spent much of his days and energy evaluating his life.
George noticed a pattern running through the men on his side of the family. It was not a good pattern, and George realized he fit in well with his father and grandfather. He knew eventually his grandfather changed some of his behaviors, but George was just a boy when he died.
One night, George watched a movie where the plot was obvious from the very beginning. A successful businessman purchased material possessions for his wife and children. Choosing to spend very little time with them, his money could not buy his family happiness. His wife announced that when Christmas was over, she would be leaving with their kids.
That night George did not sleep well. He had a very vivid dream where Betty verbally painted an ugly picture of his neglect of both her and their children. He had defended his life by pointing out how much money he made and how people respected him. His dream ended with Betty telling him he could keep his money and respect, but she would be leaving.
Betty’s decision to leave woke George up from this dream. Their conversation felt so real that he could not fall back asleep. The other side of his bed was empty and his house was painfully quiet. He wondered if this was what he really wanted.
George remembered a story he once heard about a person who compared his life with climbing a ladder. Once the person reached the top, they realized the wall they were climbing brought them to a different destination than the one they originally planned. In George’s case, he had climbed the ladder of success and financial security at all costs. Now he wondered if the things he had dedicated his life to were actually all that important.
Hours went by as he reviewed 40 years of business decisions, both good and bad. He evaluated how his choices impacted the people around him. He wondered if anyone truly cared for him or loved him. In an epiphany, George wondered if he really loved anyone else.
He relived 40 years of marriage and taking Betty for granted. There were too many times when he saw a hurt look on her face but was unable or unwilling to reach out to her.
Then he thought about his children. He had treated them just like Betty.
When the sun came up, George felt he was the most depressed and discouraged person on the earth. He spent the entire morning sitting in his chair looking out the window. He was convinced it was only a matter of time before Betty would announce she had had enough of him and choose to leave. His kids had left the farm years ago and now it was abundantly clear why they never wanted to spend time with him.
George arrived at a crossroad in his life. He recognized the pain he caused others but did not know what to do next. He wondered whether there was anything he could do about the past. If he needed to make changes in his life, he wondered if he had the desire and strength to do it.
The most miserable of mornings eventually ended and after a nap George dug through some old family papers and pictures of his parents and grandparents. In one of the folders he found a handwritten history by his grandfather. George had read it many years before and had not felt it contained anything of value. Now he found hidden in the lines a message written directly to him. Words and advice he had overlooked before now provided some encouragement for him.
Interspersed between the family events and farming news was the story of his grandfather’s life. It detailed his accumulated wealth and the price his family paid. George could see himself in the choices of his grandfather and had followed him in many of the same steps. When his grandfather was about George’s age, there was a great change in his life.
George’s grandmother became sick and almost died. His grandfather began to care for her, and his written notes shared how things changed over time. His grandfather learned to value his wife and each day he spent with her. In his narrative there were comments about how important it was to change and that it was never too late to do something good. After being willing to change, his grandfather no longer felt trapped in his past.
All of this was a great revelation to George and he read it over and over. He looked at the pictures of his grandparents and saw their smiling faces. He began to believe that perhaps he might be able to find happiness also.
Betty finally came home two weeks later and George was ready and willing to improve things. He resolved to be an excellent caregiver for her and he wanted to be attentive to her every need. This was new territory for George, and Betty had not had the same change of heart towards him. There were days when he was overbearing and too demanding. In frustration, sometimes he or Betty would say things which were unkind. With each day, George resolved to do better.
The weeks went by and George began to see a change in his relationship with his wife. As the virus eventually ended, their children began to visit the farm again. George had to patiently and repeatedly build small bridges into his children’s lives. At first, they were skeptical of George’s intentions, but over time things did improve. He was surprised by how much he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Improving George’s relationships in the community proved to be a difficult challenge. He knew he had stepped on many of his neighbor’s toes, but they characterized it more as stomping on their feet. They were unwilling to see the new George.
In the last decades of his life, George was happy with the changes he had made. While he knew he had many pluses and minuses in his life, he felt his efforts to improve his relationship with Betty and others brought him great happiness in the end.
Like his grandfather, George wrote a narrative about his life. He hoped his descendants would find needed help or guidance in his not-so-hidden words of encouragement.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at plans@bobdunaway.com.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.