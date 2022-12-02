Stubborn farmer gets a wake-up call

Joe and Sue had been married for 45 years. It had been an exceptionally good partnership.
Joe was an ambitious, capable farmer and had been successful in his various pursuits. Sue was just as capable and had a business in town, raised four kids, and helped balance out Joe.
Joe could get a little carried away in things at times. He had opinions on almost every subject, and because he had been successful, he thought he was right most of the time. And oftentimes he was.
As the years went by, Joe found that the world was changing. Politics became more important in his life. He was frustrated when elections did not go his way and was more vocal about what he supported and what he opposed.
But it wasn’t just politics. Teenagers were different now than when he was growing up. His own kids weren’t quite so frustrating, but his grandkids seemed to have changed, and not for the better.
But with a word here and a comment there, Sue helped Joe see the other side of the many issues.
This spring, shortly after finishing planting, Sue died suddenly of a heart attack. There were no goodbyes or final words of advice. She was gone and Joe was alone.
Over the next few months there was a growing bitterness inside of him. His feelings and opinions of the world and the people around him became more intense.
As the summer continued, things started to change. There was an election coming and Joe attended several meetings and rallies. He found himself caught up in the excitement and felt an impending sense of doom if his political views were ignored. He resolved that he would be more outspoken to help people understand the right path they should be on and why. As Joe interacted throughout the summer and fall with his family and friends, he always moved the conversation to politics and tried to teach people the proper things they should do.
At the same time, he noticed things about his grandchildren began to bother him more and more. The grandkids dressed differently. They always talked casually and seemed uninterested as he tried to explain to them the dire political situation the country was in. It was infuriating when they showed no interest in the world around them. Having failed in this area, he then began to be critical of the activities they were in and thought they were disrespectful to their elders.
His children became less supportive of his preaching to the grandchildren. But Joe’s dominant personality kept them from stopping him. And gradually, imperceptibly to Joe, they stopped coming over to his house frequently. Consequently, Joe became more isolated and more irritated.
The very same thing happened with Joe’s friends. The more Joe talked, the less they listened. He couldn’t believe how blind the world had become.
Sue had a sister whose name was Deb. Deb was similar to Sue but was a little more vocal. They had always gotten along reasonably well but she, like most of his family, seldom talked to Joe anymore. One day Deb showed up at Joe’s house. She asked if she could come in and talk. Joe was happy for the company and thought perhaps she was there to apologize for not visiting more often. Joe got each of them a large glass of water and they sat down at the kitchen table.
Deb began the conversation by saying how much she missed her sister and knew that her sudden death had been hard on Joe. She knew how lonely Joe was and recognized that the transition to being a widower was tough. Joe nodded his head in agreement and mentally prepared for the apology to come.
People are also reading…
But instead, Deb said that if Sue were here, she would say a couple things to Joe. So Deb was going to say those things for her.
She began by telling Joe that the way he talked about politics was offensive. Everyone was entitled to their opinion, but he was not in a position to tell everyone else how to think. In fact, she said, it was a wonder that anyone talked to him at all with the way he talked back to them.
After covering politics, Deb turned to family. She told Joe that there was nothing wrong with the grandchildren or his children. His constant berating and criticism was driving them all away. She concluded by saying that he had alienated most of his friends and needed to look at what he was doing.
Joe sat in disbelief. This was not what he had expected. Gathering his wits about him, he mounted his defense. He argued his political views and told Deb that she was ignorant to what was going on in the world around them. He pointed out the faults that were clearly evident in his kids and grandchildren. He also was disappointed that people he considered to be his friends wouldn’t see the errors of their ways. His last comment was something about Deb gaining some weight in the last few months.
After putting Deb in her proper place, Joe noticed a strange expression on her face. Without warning, she picked up her glass of water and tossed it right in Joe’s face. As the water ran down his face and shirt, she looked at him and said, “Wake up, you old fool, before it’s too late!” With that she turned, walked out of the kitchen, got in her car, and drove away.
Joe sat at the kitchen table unmoving and in shock for many minutes. What had just happened?
Eventually he got up and dried off his face, took off his wet shirt and replaced it with a dry one and sat in the living room chair. For the first time in months, he considered that perhaps he might have been wrong. Not just wrong about one thing but perhaps wrong about many things.
While this was not a new concept, it was one he had not experienced since Sue’s death. Hours went by as he considered all the things that had happened in the last six months. He went from anger to sadness, then to loneliness and finally ended up at sorrow.
Deb had been right. It was time to wake up before it was too late. He knew there needed to be a change, but without his wife there to help him, he wasn’t sure how to proceed. It became painfully apparent to Joe how much he missed Sue but also how much he missed having someone to help him find balance in his life. Sue had always known how to fix things. But she wasn’t here now and he would have to figure it out on his own.
The sun was going down when Joe finally came up with a plan. Being a man of action, Joe drove immediately over to his oldest daughter’s house. Sitting at their kitchen table, he apologized for his bad behavior. He wept at the table and ask for their forgiveness. Much to his surprise, there were hugs and tears shed by his daughter and her family. He repeated this process with each of his kids. All of them were gracious in accepting his apology, and they were as eager as he was to rebuild their relationship.
Joe spent several sleepless nights trying to reconcile his feelings about the world. Was he wrong about everything? Probably not, he decided. But that wasn’t the real problem. The problem was how to deal with the issues he saw around him in a productive way, rather than just complaining about them.
Over time Joe changed the way he acted. He tried to understand his young adult grandchildren without feeling the need to tell them what to do. He was still active politically. But he developed that old political skill of asking questions to make a point, rather than arguing that his way was the only way to fix a problem.
With his friends, he started looking for the good things and found them. By focusing on their positive attributes, rather than harping on what he perceived to be wrong with them, his friends were happy to have him around.
Many times in the days and years to come, he would stop at his sister-in-law’s house and thank her for having the courage to tell him to wake up, especially with a glass of water.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at gary@vermazentax.com.