Road trip: Memories along U.S. Highway 20

In January 1974 my wife, 1-year-old son and I moved from Webster City, Iowa, to Sioux City. Our daughter came along in 1977.
During our 14 years in Sioux City, we made frequent trips “back home” to Hamilton County, nearly three hours east of Sioux City on U.S. Highway 20. I’m guessing we made that trip well over 100 times over those years. We knew every convenience store along the way as well as the cleanliness of their restrooms and their variety of snacks.
Julie’s father suffered a stroke recently and was hospitalized in Sioux City for two weeks. This resulted in two trips to Sioux City from West Des Moines in recent days. Julie stayed with relatives in northwest Iowa, so I made a return trip solo. I’d had enough driving on busy I-80, so on the first trip I took U.S. 20 home as far as Webster City.
Nearly five decades ago, U.S. 20 was a busy, hilly, stuck-behind-trucks two-lane road that went through multiple towns including Fort Dodge. The highway is now an easy-driving four-lane highway across the breadth of Iowa, bypassing most towns.
People are also reading…
Back in the ’70s and ’80s the 140-mile trip took about two hours and 45 minutes, sans potty stops. Today the four-lane route is just over 130 miles and can be driven in about two hours, without a stop.
While I have driven on portions of the new four-lane U.S. 20 in recent years, this was the first time I had traveled the entire Sioux City-Webster City route. I reminisced while driving, remembering the challenges — and joys — of traveling on that route with children.
The new four-lane corridor is unchanged for the first 65 miles, but the balance of the trip (from Early east) follows a new corridor.
Years ago that 65-mile stretch east of Sioux City offered no easy-to-get-to convenience stores, hence no restrooms. On the way back to Sioux City one summer night, our son — then about 3 years old — proclaimed his need for a potty stop.
I’m a country boy and decided to introduce my son to nature’s restroom. We pulled off on a gravel road at about 10 p.m. and my son found relief in the summer breeze. On our next trip home he remembered that stop and insisted he needed to stop again. I think he liked the breeze.
Then there was the time our daughter, about 4 years old, announced her need for a restroom. About 10-minutes earlier I had announced we were going to divert our trip on county roads to meet relatives at a campground and that I had no idea where we would find a restroom. We were still in a town, “so go now.” There were no takers and we were now at least five miles off of U.S. 20.
I suggested we could stop and she could go potty in the ditch. I learned by my little girl’s vociferous reaction that girls are much more particular about their relief stations. I had limited knowledge of the area, but I did see a grain elevator in the distance and, fortunately, we found a service station in that little town.
Winter trips home were always a gamble. In the days before the Iowa DOT provided cell phone and online reports of winter driving conditions, I established my own list of county sheriff and city police departments to call for winter driving conditions along U.S. 20 before we left home.
I remember driving near Holstein one winter when U.S. 20 was limited to one lane of traffic for a mile or so. Fortunately, traffic was light and we made it through the snowy “gorge” without encountering any oncoming traffic.
In the days before cars had DVD players for the kids, I purchased a small television that operated on 12-volt power. I installed an antenna on the station wagon luggage rack and — voilà — we had television on the road. The reception was sketchy in a few areas, but the TV provided a nice distraction for fidgety kids.
Those “kids” are now 45- and 49-years-old and much easier to travel with today. The recollections of those numerous three-hour road trips on U.S. 20 provided some sweet memories on my trip home from Sioux City.
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.