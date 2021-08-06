Teach yourself to sit with negative emotions

Despite having the highest (overall) standard of living of any previous generation, rates of mental health problems continue to rise in the United States. For example, a CDC study in January 2021 indicated 41.1% of American adults endured symptoms of depression and/or anxiety.
There are many complexities of modern life that contribute to rising levels of stress and formally diagnosed mental disorders (e.g., the literal speed at which we move through the world, the use of technology, reduced community and social involvement, pressures beginning in early childhood for success in multiple domains of life, and much more), some which we have little control over.
But as I observe patterns in my clients’ requests for help, it seems that along with an upwards shift in material well- being, we are also expecting to eliminate emotional pain.
I am regularly asked for help in “getting rid of” anxiety, stress, grief, depression, the pain of trauma and more. While these requests make perfect sense on the surface (you wouldn’t touch a hot stove again once you learned it would burn you — why would that logic not extend to avoiding situations that might cause anxiety or sadness?), they do not reflect the reality of our human nature.
Like anything else that occurs in the human body, emotional experience is a complex evolutionary mechanism designed to help us survive and thrive. At a basic level, emotions provide important information for us and those around us.
Humans have always been a herd species, and though modern life is much different than the lives of our ancestors, we continue to communicate with one another in predominately non-verbal ways. Just like a ripple of fear can pass through a herd of cattle to protect the entire group, we share emotions quickly and effectively through emotional expression.
Across history and cultures, four primary emotions are consistently present: happiness, sadness, fear and anger. Each of these emotions and their variants are essential for survival. There are no “good” or “bad” emotions, though even mental health professionals sometimes classify emotions as “positive” (i.e., joy, interest, excitement) and “negative” (i.e., sadness, anxiety, anger, guilt, shame).
Each of our emotions have mental, emotional and physical/biological components that interact with and reinforce each other. For example, when joy is present, we might think “I feel content,” notice a subjective feeling of happiness, and feel relaxation or warmth throughout our bodies. With this emotion, we move closer to the person or experience that is producing it, leading us (as one example) to nurture and care for our loved ones.
The emotion of fear also protects us. When fear is present, we might think “I feel threatened,” feel subjective anxiety/fear, and have a rush of physical sensations including shortening of the breath, physical warmth or sweating, and tension in the chest and stomach. This is our body’s way of preparing to fight, flee or freeze to protect us from threats.
When we allow our emotions to rise and fall, they only last for a brief time. Experts estimate most emotions last only 90 seconds — if we do not interfere with or try to avoid them.
So why do we have so many people with chronic depression or anxiety? Because some of our emotions are painful, and we often try to avoid them. However, science has demonstrated that we cannot avoid unwanted emotions without also shutting down the whole emotional spectrum. This means that the cost of trying to avoid or numb our emotions is to miss out on all the beauty and depth of the human experience.
Humans are quite creative in their avoidance mechanisms: working too much, staying busy with projects and activities, scrolling the internet or social media sites, eating, drinking, sleeping, thrill-seeking, other compulsive behaviors including shopping, gambling, pornography, and just consistently numbing when emotions present themselves.
In no way do I mean to minimize the pain that so many people experience. Most of our lives are filled with pain, loss, and/or trauma that can seem unbearable. We are all coping with it the best ways we know how.
I encourage you to consider your own experiences (attempting to) avoid emotions. Are they working? For how long? And at what cost?
In my experience, whatever we are running from, whether it be a memory, a painful experience, our own guilt or shame or fear or pain or regret, it just keeps coming back. And along with it, the costs of whatever we did to avoid. More shame, guilt, regret, broken relationships, sadness, anxiety.
Perhaps we could all consider opening up to whatever our emotional experiences are and considering what they are trying to tell us. Almost without exception, the things that make us anxious or depressed are the things that matter most to us: paralyzing anxiety about things that could happen to our children, fears that we will be hurt in our relationships, fear the markets will not pick up and we will not be able to provide for our families, sadness about losses of those we love, overwhelming regret at the pain we caused others, or pain at the betrayal of those who have hurt us.
Our willingness to feel these feelings lets us move closer to — instead of further from — our loved ones and the other meaningful things in our lives. Yes, at times we will be hurt and scared and disappointed, at times overwhelmingly so. And then we try again. To me, this is what life is all about.
Next time you find yourself wanting to avoid an emotional experience, including boredom, I encourage you to sit still for 90 seconds and get curious. What do you notice in your body? Your mind? Your heart?
Do these feelings and sensations shift in any way as you pay attention? What might you gain if you stayed close to them instead of turning away from them? What might they be trying to tell you?
If, after 90 seconds, you still want to choose your old coping mechanism, do so without judgment. But you may learn that you do not need to run from or avoid even the most difficult emotional experiences if you can practice staying present with them. As I am working to stay with my own difficult feelings and experiences, life feels richer and fuller.
Dr. Lauren Welter is a licensed psychologist. She lives on a livestock and crop farm near Monticello, Iowa, with her husband Dan and their children. Contact her through her website, www.prairiehomewellness.com or call 319-975-8705.
Share your knowledge
Dr. Lauren Welter and Dr. Mike Rosmann are preparing a workshop to educate other mental health providers so that they can better serve the needs of farmers. What would you want them to know about your culture and life experiences to serve you best? Feel free to email Dr. Welter directly at drlaurenwelter@gmail.com if you have ideas.
Share your knowledge
Dr. Lauren Welter and Dr. Mike Rosmann are preparing a workshop to educate other mental health providers so that they can better serve the needs of farmers. What would you want them to know about your culture and life experiences to serve you best? Feel free to email Dr. Welter directly at drlaurenwelter@gmail.com if you have ideas.