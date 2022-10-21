Tried and true, old stuff is worth keeping

As a youngster I noticed that many older folks were still using old things. My paternal grandparents, for instance, still used an ancient oscillating fan that had a minimal guard around the blades. Our parents warned us boys to not get our fingers in the way of the blades. Curious little brother Dave did and suffered the painful consequences, though he did keep all his fingers.
Opa and Oma also had an early 20th century Victrola Talking Machine complete with a collection of quarter-inch thick platters. We kids had fun playing the thick records on the hand-cranked Victrola.
Though she had a refrigerator in her kitchen, my maternal grandmother still used a dumbwaiter by which she could lower butter, jelly and other items she wanted to keep cool into her cellar.
Uncle Dick had an ancient console radio in his shop that sounded better than all the new radios of the ’50s and ’60s.
As a youngster, I was for all things modern and wondered why people kept this old stuff around.
I thought of this again a couple of weeks ago when I put away a portable radio that had served me for three-quarters of my life.
I remember purchasing the radio in 1968 for around 50 bucks — a lot of money at the time and probably why it worked so well for so long. The radio had excellent selectivity, able to pick up distant stations, and had great sound reproduction on both AM and FM stations.
When family members were hospitalized they took it along because it worked so well amidst all the electronic interference in the hospital.
The cabinet is held together with hot glue, black vinyl tape and a tiny bolt I found in the junk drawer. It was tough.
The old radio didn’t stand up straight — it needed to lean against a wall or something. Until a few years ago, however, it was the best performing radio in the house.
In recent months its performance has deteriorated. I couldn’t throw it out, however, so I stuck it in a box with other old electronic stuff I just can’t throw away.
Many radios today are built for appearance ... period. A few years back a local store advertised an attractive under-the-counter radio with a built-in CD player. I took advantage of the sale and was about to install it under a kitchen counter. Before doing so, I plugged it in to test the sound and reception. The radio was a piece of junk.
Distant reception isn’t a big deal when you live in a metro area, but this new radio couldn’t separate signals — one station came in over another. I took it back to the store that same evening and got a refund.
Now I understand why older folks kept their older things. The old stuff was often better built than newer things.
Many appliances today are disposable. When a 5-year-old television set breaks down, it isn’t worth repairing if, in fact, it can be repaired. An appliance salesman told me that modern laundry equipment is made to last about seven years, which makes me nervous because our current laundry pair is 6 years old.
I thought of the old Maytag wringer style washing machine my mother used when I was a kid. It had to be at least 20 years old at the time.
In our lust for more and fancier things these days, we have accepted more junk. It seems everything is disposable.
Is it possible that we have done the same with people and relationships?
With Facebook, Twitter and the other social media these days we have more acquaintances and “friends” than ever, but do we have as many real friends as our parents had?
I read recently that the average price of a wedding nowadays is more than $20,000. In too many cases, the marriages that result from these expensive weddings lack the integrity and sustainability of Grandpa and Grandma’s marriage which started with a $20 wedding.
There’s a reason the old folks kept their old things — they worked well.
In our zeal for all things new and exciting, it is good to remember that many of the things tried and true — including Grandpa and Grandma’s values — are worth keeping.
Arvid Huisman began writing Country Roads 32 years ago, and today the column appears in several Iowa newspapers. He can be contacted at huismaniowa@gmail.com.