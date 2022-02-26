Letter to the Editor: Pipelines supporting ethanol

Ethanol, an industry responsible for consuming 53% of Iowa’s corn crop, is an incredibly efficient, innovative fuel. While it already burns cleaner than traditional fossil fuels, new investments in carbon capture could make Iowa ethanol plants even more sustainable, competitive and successful in the future.
Unfortunately, special interests bent on destroying the ethanol industry care little for the jobs, communities and people it supports. In their eyes, Iowa’s foundational industry is an inconvenience.
Corn growers and ethanol producers have an ally. Summit Carbon Solutions is working to extend the life of 12 Iowa ethanol plants. These producers will not have to pay to retrofit their facilities, and the surrounding communities will benefit from new jobs, tax revenue, and stable corn markets.
Change is coming. I want to see corn growers and ethanol continue to thrive and serve our state. With innovations like carbon capture, change will mean a bright future for Iowa.
Kelly Nieuwenhuis, Primghar, Iowa