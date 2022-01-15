Rural Development official busy with infrastructure funding

Theresa Greenfield is the new head of Iowa’s USDA Office of Rural Development.

Rural Development offers loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services such as housing; health care; first responder services and equipment; and water, electric and communications infrastructure.

The agency provides technical assistance to help communities undertake community empowerment programs.

It also helps rural residents buy or rent safe, affordable housing and make health and safety repairs to their homes.

Greenfield grew up in southern Minnesota and worked in urban planning and real estate before becoming the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2020, a race she lost to incumbent Republican Joni Ernst.

IFT: Tell us about your youth.

GREENFIELD: I grew up on a little bitty farm outside a town of 500 near Bricelyn, Minnesota. We were actually closer to the elevator in Rake, Iowa, than the one in Bricelyn. I was one of five kids on the farm. We had row crops and hogs. My dad was also a crop duster. I loved growing up on the farm. I still miss it today. And my parents, who are in their 80s, still live on the same farm they bought when they were teenagers.

IFT: Where did you go to school?

GREENFIELD: After high school I went to Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville and then to Iowa State University, but I ended up graduating from what we then called Mankato State University. I earned a degree in design and human development there.