Rural sociologist sees lasting impacts of 1980s farm crisis

Paul Lasley retired June 30 as a professor and Extension sociologist at Iowa State University.

Lasley, 69, grew up on a farm near Queen City, Missouri, and came to ISU in 1981 after receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Missouri. Lasley chaired both the sociology and anthropology departments at ISU, and is widely known for helping to develop the Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll in 1982.

IFT: How did choose your career path?

LASLEY: I wasn’t entirely sure what I wanted to do, but when I was in school, I found courses on sociology very interesting. My bachelor’s degree is in animal husbandry, but because of my interest in sociology, a couple professors thought they needed to get me into grad school.

IFT: You started working at ISU in 1981. Describe that experience.

LASLEY: I was very fortunate to come into a good department with a lot of support, and a department that had a real concern for the well-being of rural America.

IFT: Not long after you started at ISU, the farm crisis of the mid-1980s bared its teeth. It had to be overwhelming for you and your colleagues. How rough was it for not only rural America, but those who were trying to help farmers through it?

LASLEY: It was the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. We were doing our best to provide information to the various entities, to let people outside of the rural community know what was happening. We were able to document the extent of the financial hardship these people were going through, and hopefully we were able to inform folks about the plight of rural America.