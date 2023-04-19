The last in a series of winter-like storms punched inland across the West before crossing the central Plains and upper Midwest during the week of April 2-8, according to the April 11 USDA Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin.
The storm’s path dictated observed conditions, which included heavy, early-week snow across parts of the northern Plains and the West; showers and locally severe thunderstorms in the mid-South and Midwest, mainly on April 4-5; significant, late-week rain in much of the South; and dry, windy weather on the drought-stricken southern High Plains.
The Plains’ drought maintained abysmal conditions for U.S. winter wheat, which on April 9 was rated 37% very poor to poor — slightly worse than the same time a year ago (36%), but slightly better than the record-low 40% very poor to poor rating on April 7, 1996.
Farther north, snow that initially covered the ground in November 2022 remained in place across portions of the north-central U.S., with a new round of wind-driven snow falling during the first half of the week. In those snow-covered areas, producers remained unable to plant crops such as barley, oats, spring wheat and sugarbeets.
Weekly temperatures averaged at least 10 to 15°F below normal in northeastern Montana and parts of the Dakotas. Meanwhile, warmer-than-normal weather covered areas from the middle and lower Mississippi Valley to the middle and southern Atlantic Coast.
South America
Scattered showers came too late for most summer crops in Argentina, although the moisture will benefit winter grain germination. The heaviest rainfall was concentrated over the northwest, with similar amounts recorded over La Pampa and northern Buenos Aires. Drier weather continued elsewhere.
Weekly average temperatures ranged from near normal in the north to as much as 2°C above normal in southwestern farming areas (Córdoba, La Pampa and western Buenos Aires), with no freezes. According to the government of Argentina, corn was 13% harvested versus 21% last year.
Seasonal showers maintained overall favorable prospects for corn and cotton in Brazil’s central and northeastern production areas. Rainfall totaled 10 to 50 mm — locally higher — from Mato Grosso eastward into western Bahia, although a few pockets of dryness lingered. Highest daytime temperatures were mostly in the lower 30s (degrees C).
Meanwhile, mostly dry weather prevailed in southeastern Brazil. According to the government of Rio Grande do Sul, soybeans were 36% reproductive to filling as of April 6, with 18% harvested, while corn was later in development and 79% harvested. In Paraná, soybeans and first crop corn were 89 and 70% harvested, respectively, as of March 27, with second-crop corn 99% planted (5% flowering).