Trying new things

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.

First off, thank you to everyone that reached out and bought raffle tickets for the Cattleman’s Ball truck raffle. It was much appreciated.

Calving is going on in full swing. I keep getting asked when calving is going to start and even though it’s been going since February, I guess I don’t really consider we are calving until this group starts.

There are a couple minor changes this season I decided to not AI the heifers. We had been doing a timed AI on them and then followed up with bulls for 28 days. The breed up was OK, but I wanted to see if I could improve it by just using bulls and not getting the gap in between the timed AI and the natural service. It did improve the breed up but it’s been different since we haven’t had the push of heifers all at the same time.

We also decided this year to not night calve them, as they are the only ones that come through the lots. So far, we’ve had no issues by not doing that. (Now I know I have jinxed it and will be regretting making any comments.)

The cows are all pasture calving. I made the mistake of doing a beef run to Lincoln and Omaha and was gone for a little over 24 hours. I had over 50 to tag when I got home. I’m a firm believer that when you leave during calving season, for every one hour of being gone it will take two hours to catch up.