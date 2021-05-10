Support cancer research and our excellent care facilities

Happy belated Mother’s Day to everyone out there. It was also a week for a big birthday for the Boss Man. He decided he wanted nothing done this year to celebrate. I even offered to buy a cake (because let’s be realistic here about my cooking). He turned it down, too.

I do have a feeling that if anyone would want to send us rain for his birthday, he would willingly take it. It is the driest that I have seen in a very, very long time and there doesn’t look like any signs of moisture coming in the near future.

I have been a little busy lately and have slacked big time on a project that I was asked to help with. For those of you that may not be as familiar with it, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska was held in 1998. It is a 501(c)(3) charity that raises millions of dollars for cancer research, and 90% of the profits benefit the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, while 10% is donated back to the local communities’ health and wellness programs. The ball is held in different locations every year to give attendees the opportunity to see the great state of Nebraska.

The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center received its National Cancer Institute designation in 1999. In 2017 the Cancer Center complex was opened. The complex features a 10-story cancer research tower, a multidisciplinary outpatient clinic, an infusion center, a radiation treatment facility, and an inpatient cancer hospital.

I would speculate that we all know someone that has had or currently has cancer. Just this Mother’s Day I went to a celebration of life for a great lady that had suffered from cancer for many years yet continued to have such an inspiring outlook. Just this past week, I myself was waiting on test results of a biopsy that I had done with nervous anticipation.