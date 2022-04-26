Escaping cows and feelings of community during fires

The last two weeks have been interesting to say the least. Jason remains busy breeding cows, and the wind has still been blowing like crazy.
I kicked off last week in a bit of a rodeo after Jason had called to see if I would be interested in doing some “light ranching.” This is his way of politely asking me to do something that can range from running to town to get something from the vet, moving cows or helping working calves. On this specific day, he was out of town delivering a bull, and I was tasked with heat checking the cows and bringing the ones that were in heat from earlier up to the barn.
I’d like to do a brief intermission here to tell you that I’ve personally decided that a cow’s brain can fall out of their heads while they’re in heat (not literally obviously). They are very focused on their, well, urges, and can forget what a wide-open gate means. I’ll also remind you that I consider myself to be an intern around here, by no means am I a full-time ranch hand. I do possess a high amount of patience in situations like this, and I’m okay taking a little more time to do things, especially when Jason is not around.
Back to the story, things were honestly going pretty well, I kept after Mrs. 0042, and we were nearing the gate. I got her out into the alley, and down to the sale pens – this was easy, I’m officially a ranch-hand, I thought. Once she got to the pens, she spun around quicker than I could get in reverse and she headed back out of the pens into the alley.
The alley is lined with a five-wire barbed wire, and the possibility of her jumping the fence didn’t even cross my mind. I got around her to turn her around back to the pens, and in a gazelle-like fashion she just leaped over the barbed wire. This was completely unexpected and I was in total shock, but honestly she did it with so much grace, it had me questioning if she knew what she was doing and I didn’t get the right memo.
Then I remembered the fence she jumped is open all the way to the river. How on earth was I about to be the one responsible for a cow swimming in the river? I wondered how I would hide this from Jason, and if this meant I would no longer be asked to do “light ranching.” I captured the other cows we needed, spoke a lot of words that I didn’t learn from the Lord, and took a short walk. I went back to retrieve 0042 in hope her friends being captured would help lead her to where she needed to be. I managed to get her out of the river and tree line, and she was bred later that night.
After that rodeo, we got through the week okay, and Friday would be my first experience with a grass fire, and one so close to us. Jason serves on the volunteer fire department here, and he was paged around 7 p.m. for a fire west of town. The page mentioned the fire was near our friend’s home, and that’s something I hope I never hear again.
He took off alongside our friends, neighbors and several other local fire departments, and I’ve got to be honest I’ve never been more scared in my life watching him head down the driveway. The wind was absolutely horrible, and as I went to heat check while he was away, I was terrified that the side-by-side would spark somehow as I drove through the field and our place would be next.
Around 11 p.m. it started lightening here, and the worry was really starting to set in. Where the fire began was west of us, and with the wind being out of the south, the fire split and headed north pretty rapidly. There was no cell service at the fire and Jason’s phone died, so I didn’t hear from him much until he got home around 5:30 Saturday morning. I’d never been more relieved to hear him come through the door. He slept for about an hour and headed back out to breed cows and do chores and resume work here.
In times like these, I’m reminded of just how amazing and resilient small towns are. Not only was it the fire department out fighting the fires but local farmers and ranchers out with water tanks, and neighbors offering the departments the ability to fill up with fuel right from their farms. In a bigger city, you might not know who is on the fire department, and here, you know everyone, and they’re all your neighbors and your friends. Your loss is their loss, and they’ll fight for your land with the same dedication they’d fight with their own.
My parents came to visit on Saturday, and they and I met to attend the Pitzer Ranch Spring Sale near Ericson. I’ve never seen so many beautiful horses in one place, handled by some of the most talented folks. We enjoyed seeing their facilities, which are amazing by the way, and going through the history behind it. We stopped for lunch at the Hungry Horse in Ericson, and if you ever find yourself around, don’t miss out on their prime rib served in the evenings most weekends.
I can’t ignore some of the tough conversations we’ve had lately about feed, the condition of the pastures, and the increase in general operating expenses. There’s definitely challenges ahead, but we feel so fortunate to have the friends and neighbors we do here, and if Friday taught us anything, it’s that this place has grit and a deep commitment to their community and neighbors. We continue to put our faith in God, and also in the land - that if we take care of it and fight for it, it’ll take care of us too. – Katie Kaliff-Jagels