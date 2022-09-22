Dedicated collectors: Steam engine collectors toil to restore, display old farm equipment

Just as surely as lightning bugs, cicadas and warm weather sweep the plains during summer months, so do rural folks gather to enjoy food, fellowship and the demonstration of old-time farm equipment.
Without a doubt, one of the most popular features of these shows are the massive steam engines which huffed their way to an iconic place in the Great Plains’ agricultural history. South-central Nebraska residents recently paused to reflect on the enduring legacy left behind by earlier generations.
For collector Ken Stein of rural Hastings, Clay Center’s Old Trusty Days and the Nebraska State Fair are two highlights. But, he noted, getting his restored 1915 Huber steam-powered traction engine to the shows is no small matter. A semi-tractor and trailer are required for transport, as the Huber’s wheels, coupled with its weight, would do serious damage to the roadways if driven over modern surfaces.
For safety’s sake, the engine’s steam pressure must be closely regulated at all times during operation, and once a show is over, the machine must be carefully drained and cleaned before being transported back home again.
Were they alive today, two would-be collectors of an earlier generation likely would have great appreciation for the lengths that Stein goes to in showing his Huber.
During the early 1960s, Pauline-area residents Frank and Joe Kosmacek acquired a steam engine as a collectible, recalled their nephew, Melvin Haba. The machine was purchased on a farm sale in the Deweese area. Not only was the engine inoperable, it was partially buried in a creek, said Haba.
The men first attempted to dig it out, but found that even with two tractors, they could not budge the old steam engine. With the addition of a third tractor, they finally were able to extract it. Using a Minneapolis Moline diesel tractor, another relative then pulled the engine some six or seven miles down the road to the Kosmacek brothers’ farm, Haba said.
Likely through their attendance at various steam engine shows, the Kosmacek brothers had become friends with Leonard Rynda of Montgomery, Minnesota. Rynda was the son of “Steam-Engine Joe,” a regionally renowned collector in the early to mid-20th century who is largely credited with spurring development of the old-time threshing bees and antique farm machinery shows.
“Steam Engine Joe'’ owned dozens of the machines. Eager to share his love for the massive engines, he’d give rides to local children, running the huge tractors up and down city streets in the Montgomery area.
His son, Leonard Rynda, occasionally visited the Kosmacek brothers’ home near Pauline for several days at a time, and the men would work together on the steam engine they had excavated from the creek. Rynda, who made many of his own tools, was also skilled with an oxyacetylene torch, according to Melvin Haba. He helped the Kosmaceks remove the engine’s water tank that also served as the operator platform. After further welding and plumbing work, the men were able to fill the boiler with water, fire up the engine and produce enough steam to move it around the farmyard, blowing the whistle as they went.
The Kosmacek brothers’ creek find featured a 36-inch Huber separator, a 15-horsepower Case engine and a 20-horsepower boiler, along with heavy gearing. According to Haba, it would have been used for threshing.
Unfortunately, the Kosmacek brothers’ steam engine went largely unused. And, it’s no wonder. Haba noted catalogs from the era state that the water requirement for a 25-horsepower engine was 40 barrels of water, or approximately 1,700 gallons. In addition, some 2,500 pounds of coal would have been needed to plow 20 acres. The engine was eventually sold to a Guide Rock man, who, in turn, also sold it. The steam engine’s whereabouts is unknown today.
The next article in this series will take a more in-depth look at requirements for operating a steam engine.
Note: This is the first in a three-part series of articles about how antique steam engines helped transform the Great Plains into America’s breadbasket.