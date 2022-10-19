Central Valley FFA makes big impact in a small community

The Central Valley FFA Chapter is located in rural Greeley, Nebraska. The chapter consists of 65 students; grades 7-12.
We have two FFA advisors, Mrs. Freeman and Ms. Wright. Mrs. Freeman has been a FFA advisor for three years. Two years in Indiana, and this will be her first year at Central Valley. Mrs. Freeman grew up on a beef and crop farm in Northern Indiana. She attended the University of Kentucky for her undergraduate in Agricultural Education and graduated May of 2020. Mrs. Freeman’s favorite FFA activities are soil judging and leadership retreats. Her favorite part of being a FFA advisor is being able to help students accomplish their goals in life and advocating for the agricultural industry.
Ms. Wright has been a FFA advisor for 15 years. She has spent 10 years at Central Valley. Ms. Wright attended Texas Tech for her undergraduate in agricultural education. Her favorite FFA activities are career development events and taking students to the State FFA Convention in Lincoln. Ms. Wright’s favorite part of being a FFA advisor is developing lifelong connections with students and being able to see them become successful in the future.
The CV FFA has had a successful start to the year with nine students competing in the FFA division at the Nebraska State Fair this past summer. Here is a list of all the students who received awards:
- Bo Pokorny; Overall Grand Champion in AG Mechanics for his flatbed trailer!
- McKade Pribnow; Grand Champion for his O/A Welding display board.
- Keean Benson; Grand Champion for his Mig Welding display board.
- Terran Shepard; purple placing for his Mig Welding display board.
People are also reading…
- Logan Studley; purple placing for his O/A Welding display board.
- Morgan Johnson; placing 2nd purple in her Feeder Steer class.
Earlier this spring, we sent four teams to compete at the state level. The teams included welding, agronomy, livestock management, and farm business management. We also had one stage degree recipient, Carly Johnson. This upcoming year we plan to have five state degree recipients at the state convention.
A few of the events that we are looking forward to this year are welding, vet science, livestock judging, agronomy, floriculture, and livestock management. We are also excited to try a few new contests such as Conduct of Chapter Meeting teams and soil judging.
This past school year we had several students compete at the Inter-High Day CTE Welding Contest at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. Bo Pokorny placed first overall and Zach Stobbe placed third at this event and they both received scholarships.
Over the summer, we had our annual pool party, concession stands at the Greeley rodeo grounds on Memorial Day weekend, and the Greeley Days Rodeo in July.
In the classroom this year, Mrs. Freeman is teaching two junior high ag classes, animal/vet science, principles of ag, agronomy/crop management, and ag business management. Ms. Wright is also teaching welding, wildlife management, foundations of ag power, and large animal management.
Some neat experiments we have this year are the hydroponic towers and aquaponic tanks that will be used to grow lettuce for our cafeteria’s salad bar. We also have a greenhouse that is taken care of by the agronomy and crop science class. We sell several types of flowers, vegetable starts and other house plants throughout the year. Recently, we finished our annual mum sale and look forward to our poinsettia sale this holiday season.
Overall, we hope to have a year full of new adventures and successes.