Snow and plants: the benefits and disadvantages

Brown recluse tidbits

* The brown recluse spider has been positively identified in: Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and parts of Nebraska and Iowa.

* According to the Journal of Medical Entomology, a family in Lenexa, Kansas, collected more than 2,055 brown recluse spiders in and around their home in just six months. They captured 842 from sticky traps and 1,213 by hand. Of the manually-collected brown recluse spiders that were sorted into size categories, there were 323 large, 255 medium and 601 small spiders. Remarkably, no one was bitten in the six years they lived in the 150-year old house.