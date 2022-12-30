All in for agriculture

Growing up on a farm, Ethan Kreikemeier was familiar with agriculture. He was active in 4-H as a youth and the FFA chapter at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, where he attended school.

He always planned to join his family’s feedlot operation, located on the county line between Dodge and Cuming counties near West Point, Nebraska. There, his father and uncle manage a 3,000-head feedlot and raise corn and soybeans.

During his junior year of high school, Kreikemeier tuned in to the virtual (due to the COVID pandemic) Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI).

Attending the institute in person the following summer, after completing his senior year, opened his eyes to a whole new aspect of agriculture.

“It was a mind-blowing experience, meeting people and making friends from different places across the state who are also passionate about agriculture and want to learn more in-depth about their operations,” Kreikemeier said.

Kreikemeier was so stimulated by his experience at NAYI that when he arrived at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus as a freshman, he applied for the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC), the group that has coordinated NAYI annually for 52 years. He was accepted to the council.

“My first year being on council changed my perspective even more,” said Kreikemeier.

Now a sophomore in college, Kreikemeier serves as one of two head counselors for the Youth Council. He is majoring in ag business with a minor in agronomy and is a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, Commodity Marketing Club and Agronomy Club. As part of his role as a NAYC head counselor, Kreikemeier is interning with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

His first year on Youth Council, Kreikemeier was part of the improvement and promotion committee. He became passionate about the program but felt drawn to do something more.

“I wasn’t 100% sold to run for head counselor,” Kreikemeier said. But the security of having a job over the school year and summer attracted him.

Looking back, he has no regrets. The connections he has made and the knowledge he has gained could not have been matched anywhere but through Youth Council.

After a year of being on the council, Kreikemeier has a better understanding of the time commitment required to host NAYI. However, the benefits are far greater than the cost of time invested. He recalled his apprehension about moving to a new place for college. Even though he had been to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus through the 4-H Premier Animal Science Event (PASE) and other state competitions, Kreikemeier feared he would not know anyone.

“My first class that first morning of college, I knew half the class because they were at NAYI,” Kreikemeier said.

These same people have been his “footing” to hold him accountable and be his backup, and he in turn supports them, as well.

Youth Council provides bonding experiences while simultaneously educating the members about different industries within agriculture. This fall, members attended industry tours at Lincoln Premium Poultry and Platte Valley Equipment, both at Fremont, Nebraska, as well as Siouxland Ethanol at Jackson. Kreikemeier said they also share about agriculture through farm tours, college visits and elementary school education.

“We learn how to promote agriculture, to understand the logistics behind the different operations,” Kreikemeier said.

Members can apply to be on Youth Council yearly for up to three years.

The biggest task right now for Kreikemeier and his fellow Youth Council members is raising money to sponsor next summer’s NAYI.

“NAYI is completely free for high school juniors and seniors,” said Kreikemeier.

Approximately 200 youth attend the five-day event annually, costing around $500 per delegate.

Kreikemeier said that Youth Council is setting him up for running events. After college, he plans to assist the Cuming County Feeders, a group that organizes the local Beef in Schools. They are responsible for raising money, finding beef and coordinating with the locker.

He also aspires to give back to the FFA program.

“They truly really impacted me and got me where I am today,” Kreikemeier said.

In high school, Kreikemeier would stay beyond class time and after school to prepare for competitions, including livestock judging, meats judging, livestock management and agronomy.

Because he was so busy during high school with FFA and 4-H activities, Kreikemeier had limited time to fullyhelp around the farm. Since starting college, he has been taking on more responsibilities.

“My dad and uncle are showing me how to do more at the feedlot,” he said. “I am feeding cattle on the weekends, planting and spraying in the spring, combining, driving the grain cart and trucking.”

The connections Kreikemeier has made through Youth Council will be valuable when he returns to the farm after graduating in May 2025.

“NAYC has helped set me up to be able to run a farm and know people in the ag field I can ask for advice,” Kreikemeier said. “I want to take care of the farm for the generations ahead.”