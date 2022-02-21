The last two weeks have flown by. By the time you read this, we will officially be a few days away from the first Cattlemens Cut bull sale here at our new home in Brewster. It feels surreal to me that we made it to this week, as there have been many times along the way that I wasn’t sure we’d ever get here.
Our catalogs hit mailboxes, the bulls received their lot tags, and there was progress made in the sale barn. We’ll spend majority of the next week getting the auction ring and block prepared, and the bleachers in position. These are all things I really took for granted the last eight years that we sold at Belleville 81 Livestock and Mankato Livestock. Once everything is in place in the barn, we’ll be able to leave it for good. Hopefully.
Calving, tagging and pairing out is still a part of everyday life here, and it’s gone very well for us this year. We had a heck of a time getting our normal ear tags that come with the numbers pre-printed, so we’ve had to go back to grinding away at plain tags. I’ve learned this is not one of Jason’s favorite hobbies, and if I was left in charge, I would be grinding fun little shapes and designs, so straws had to be drawn.
I’ve been busy working on placing advertising for clients and preparing campaigns for spring planting. I enjoy this time of the year with our advertisers, and am so thankful for the ability to work from home and to travel.
We’ve encountered a fair number of unexpected challenges this year. Cleaning sand out of the washing machine each time isn’t necessarily my favorite past time, but there’s so much I do love about our home here. I might romanticize our life a little, but it’s just the best thing I’ve ever known. To me, how your life feels is so much more important than how it might look.
I love that nearly all our groceries and necessities are bought from a local store that’s owned by families in the same community, and I love that I haven’t been to a Walmart in months. (Target two-day shipping does still make it here, and I’ll admit, I still love my random Target finds!)
I love that we were welcomed into a community with people who wanted us to love it here as much as they love it here. They are people who drop everything to bring roasters, cookbooks, random panels, and just about anything you could think of at the drop of a hat.
And speaking of hats, how nice is it that everyone takes theirs off when they meet you? I love that our neighbors have answered all our questions, and been the best teachers about life we could have ever asked for. They comforted us, barely even knowing us.
I love the way the sun hits the sand a little different with each sunrise and sunset and makes a different view every day. I love how from my kitchen window I can see a newborn calf clicking his little heels in the air as his takes off at lightning speed in a circle around his momma. I love the sound of the geese each day as they make their way in the sky. And I love how our dogs have learned to run on three, oftentimes two legs, because they usually pick up a sandbur in at least one of their paws.
I love that life feels a little slower for me right now. Slow in terms of taking time for things I hadn’t before, like truly feeling and seeing what’s around me. I can see our dream, and my husband’s amazing dedication to it. I can feel how meaningful our life is, and I love it here.