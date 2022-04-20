Don’t underestimate small grains as forage, expert says

Planting small grains such as oats, cereal rye, barley or triticale as cover crops has gained popularity. With the uncertainty of rain in regions and higher input costs of growing traditional cash crops, producers may want to consider ensiling small grains as a food source for cattle.

Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center addressed this topic at the Silage for Beef Conference March 17. Approximately 50 people attended in-person, attracting participants from Brazil and Canada, with about 100 more viewing online.

Since small grains are often integrated into cropping systems, planting time is highly influenced by when the field is needed for the cash crop.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln beef systems specialist Dr. Mary Drewnoski said producers should ask themselves, “What do I get out of my small grains, and what am I giving up with my next crop?”

However, the value of small grains as a forage source should not be underestimated.

Small grain silage has “the potential for high quality and is economical” said Dr. Daren Redfearn, professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with expertise in range and forage sciences. He said that the total cost of producing small grains for forage is in the range of $85 to $150 per acre.

In general, small grains are easy to establish and grow quickly. Planting date greatly influences tonnage. For each day planting is delayed, pounds harvested decreases, especially in regards to fall planting.

“If we are losing growing degree days, we are losing the opportunity for small forage production,” Redfearn said.

For each day planting is delayed past mid-August, wheat loses about 85 pounds of forage per day and cereal rye loses about 40 pounds per day, Redfearn added.

Moreover, sorghum is photoperiod sensitive, meaning it will not be reproductive until there are 12 hours of sunlight, said Dr. Matt Akins, assistant scientist and dairy extension specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Timing is essential for planting sorghum and its hybrids.

Desired maturity date dictates the type of small grain of planted, as well as the variety. For example, northern types of cereal rye have a high degree of winter hardiness with a long dormant period and green up quickly in the spring, Redfearn said. Southern varieties of cereal rye are not very winter hardy but are often the first of the small grains to break dormancy in the spring.

Wheat is considered the “traditional standard” to Redfearn but matures late, so producers must consider if winter or spring wheat varieties will produce a forage crop justifiable to incorporate into their crop rotation.

In addition to targeted maturity date, productivity of the plant is a factor for small grain silage. Oats are typically the latest maturing and less productive, according to Redfearn.

Triticale is similar to wheat in terms of productivity but has the hardiness of rye.

Not much research has been done regarding mixtures of crops for silage forage, said Redfearn.

As the soil temperature warms, small grain cover crops begin emerging from winter dormancy and farmers prepare to drill spring varieties. Fertilizing these small grains can increase forage yield.

“Fertility is key, just like with corn,” said Akins. “You do need nitrogen for a good, aggressively-growing crop.”

With crops such as sorghum, producers should beware the risk of feeding excessive nitrates if too much nitrogen is applied.

Coincidentally, skimping on fertilizer can cost cattle producers in the long run. Dairy producers especially have to weigh the cost of buying fertilizer on the front end or buying protein as a food source on the back end, said Akins.

To determine the appropriate fertilizer rate for your small grain forage, contact your local extension office or agronomist.

If possible, irrigating small grains can significantly improve yields, as well. In general, small grains require the most water early in the growing season, said Akins. Relying on spring rains or water runoff may not provide sufficient moisture for your small grain crop this year.

Giving your forage a boost now through fertilizer or irrigation can provide extra tonnage later this summer when you are ready to make silage with your small grains.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

