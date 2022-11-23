Dust pneumonia lingering problem for cattle producers in the Midwest

After an extremely dry, hot and windy summer, we no longer seem to even notice how difficult it can be to breathe when outside. We have seemingly gotten used to the dust blowing in the wind, the gritty taste of dirt in our mouths.

Unfortunately, the dust is causing a real threat to cattle. Acute interstitial pneumonia (AIP), more commonly referred to as dust pneumonia or bovine asthma, can cause long-term respiratory complications.

“Dust pneumonia is such a broad term,” said Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead, a Nebraska Extension beef educator and veterinarian.

Anything that will irritate the lungs can cause a hypersensitivity reaction that leads to a secondary bacterial or viral infection, said Waechter-Mead. Cattle in a feedlot or dry lot setting are especially vulnerable to AIP as they are inhaling dirt particles, manure particles and dust.

The manure itself can contain toxins and be harmful to breathe in, according to a NebGuide published by the Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center (GPVEC) with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Weather conditions in the Midwest, as well as the autumn fires, have made dust pneumonia prevalent this fall despite the shift in seasons.

“Historically, dust pneumonia is normally a feedlot issue on really hot summer days when there’s heat stress and the dust is sitting and settling. The drought and wildfires are creating pathogens that are becoming aerosolized; it’s a cascade event,” Waechter-Mead said.

Once such event occurred Oct. 23. Sustained wind gusts of 45 mph coupled with fires in south central Nebraska affected cattle in the area.

“The calves looked great that morning, and you just noticed when the wind picked up they went off feed completely,” said Waechter-Mead.

She reported that another group of 42 head of calves weaned for 60 days showed symptoms of dust pneumonia, including nasal discharge and droopy ears. They also went off feed for three consecutive days. Fortunately, not a single calf in the group was lost. Waechter-Mead credits the producer for following good health protocol prior to the wind event.

The majority of issues are seen in young calves because their immune systems are still developing. Newborn calves are at risk, but typically freshly-weaned calves are placed in environments conducive for AIP.

“Weaning is one of the most stressful times for a calf. Then when we are gathering them together, that can create a lot of dust,” Waechter-Mead said.

She shared three ways producers can help prevent dust pneumonia from affecting their cattle now and in the future:

Control dust: sprinkle pens; add bedding Minimize stress: fence line weaning; transport cattle in the cool of morning or evening on hot days; calmly and slowly work calves Establish good herd health protocol: vaccinate to prepare immune system to fight pathogens; discuss prevention practices and treatment options with veterinarian

Producers must also watch vigilantly for symptoms of dust pneumonia, which are similar to most respiratory diseases. These are lethargy, droopy ears and nasal discharge. In addition, cattle may stretch their neck or strain to get breath. Breathing will be labored.

“When a calf is showing these advanced signs, it will be an uphill battle to control it,” said Waechter-Mead.

The GPVEC NebGuide stated that treatment attempts can include anti-inflammatory medications (steroids and antihistamines) and prolonged broad-spectrum antibiotic coverage; however, “the outcome of treatment is often very disappointing.” For a full-grown calf, harvesting may be the best option.

Calves who do survive will be more susceptible to other respiratory issues. If a calf was previously treated for pneumonia, their risk of developing AIP increases 5 to 10 times, according to the GPVEC NebGuide.

Any time a cow or calf has a respiratory issue, such as dust pneumonia, scarring and lung impairment occurs. The damage is permanent.

“Watch closely—they are at risk for a secondary issue if another stressful event or dusty day compounds the problem,” Waechter-Mead said.

Producers can be cautiously optimistic as temperatures begin to drop, but if drought conditions persist then dust pneumonia can still linger.

“The cold weather might benefit,” said Waechter-Mead. “We need moisture to control the dust.”