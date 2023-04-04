The Graze Master Group will present Historic Roots for Agriculture’s Future, June 28-29 at Harvest Hall in Seward, Nebraska, located at the Seward County Fairgrounds.
The two-day workshop will include tours of local regenerative farms, a host of presenters and two keynote speakers – Dr. Nick Ward, president of Ward Laboratories and Indiana regenerative farmer, Jason Mauck of Mauck farms owner and CEO of Munsee Meats Inc.
Workshop topics will include everything from how to reduce chemical and nutrient inputs, increasing farm profitability, soil health, soil/water/feed testing, biological ag inputs, rotational grazing, new developments in hybrid corn, rural development, rural health issues, financial planning, water quality/conservation, and more. There will also be tours of Ficke Cattle Company by Del Ficke – co-founder of the Graze Master Group and Brian Brhel’s regenerative farmer near Denton, Nebraska.
“Agriculture has been low on creativity and high on expenses. This event will refresh your mind and your bank account. You will leave the event optimistic about the future of your farm and ranch,” said Ficke. “We’re rolling up our sleeves with this event and packing so much imperative information in two days. Please join us for fellowship, fresh ideas, and fun.”
“Modern production farming is broken, and we need to look to the past to get to the future. Things like soil health, clean water, healthy ecosystems of plants and bugs, and properly managed livestock matter,” said Mauck. “Be proud of the life you’ve created and remember you’re in charge of 99.9% of how it goes. Quit worrying about what you can’t control or what isn’t relevant. Most likely your life will not be affected by what is happening on the news. Your family, the life you’ve created, and your community are directly affected by you. It’s as small and simple as that.”
People are also reading…
Since Mauck’s father passed away from cancer, his mission has been to rebuild the agricultural industry, “literally from the ground up,” by proving that extraordinary things can happen when you, “work with mother nature instead of dismantling it.”
He believes that the sharing economy will transform every industry, including agriculture, in the next few years. Mauck wants to create more profitable solutions to produce and share food, energy, and nutrients.
Ward Laboratories is also driven to enhance farm and ranch profitability. Ward said he is excited to share information about their new Soil Health Assessment and more.
“Ward Laboratories was founded under the principle of helping farmers manage their soil fertility responsibly. I am excited to share how our current test offering builds on that principle allowing farmers to not only manage fertilizer, but also understand how their management improves soil health,” he said.
Other event speakers include Nate Belcher of Hybrid 85, Vance McCoy of Triple Creek Cover Crops, Dr. Jamie Gustafson, an Iraqi veteran and small business promoter, Emily Estes of Cultivated Legacy Consulting, Kirk Peterson and Vance Heyer of Peterson Asset Protection, Pastor Christopher Maronde of The Lutheran Institute of Regenerative Agriculture, Dr. Don Coulter of Pediatric Cancer Research Group/University of Nebraska Medical Center, Gary Peters with “Stronger” The Jacob Peters Story, as well as members of the leadership team at Agoro Carbon.
Visit www.grazemastergroup.com/events for more information or call Kerry Hoffschneider at 402-363-8963 or Del Ficke at 402-499-0329.