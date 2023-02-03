Children’s Books Written and Illustrated by CJ Brown

“A is for Angus”

Brown promotes the beef industry within the pages of this rhyming alphabet book. It is geared toward livestock kids while engaging urban readers with its positive messages, such as “K is for kindness.”

“The Cow Book”

This child-friendly book illustrates most of the cattle breeds from around the world. Brown said, “I learned a lot making this book because there were breeds I did not know much about.”

“A Catalog of Christmas Stories”

Seven stories about Christmas traditions are included. Some stories are spiritual with a faith-based message while others are purely fun tales about cows and Santa Claus.

“Counting Cows: A Book to Count from 1 to 12”

Reader and listener interaction abounds in this book. Numbers are hidden on each page, with an addition lesson at the end.

“There’s a New Baby Calf”

Experience the first few hours of a baby calf’s life in this short book. Little readers will love the page when a butterfly lands on the calf’s nose!