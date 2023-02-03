With the stroke of her brush, artist CJ Brown brings to life images of livestock and murals of the past. Her creations grace the halls of homes and even hang on the walls of corporations, such as the American Angus Hall of Fame and Cargill Meat Solutions.
Brown has done custom pieces of all species of livestock but gravitates toward the beef industry. She grew up on a farm in northern Illinois, where her father raised Angus and Simmental cattle. After earning an art degree from Lutheran College in Decorah, Iowa, Brown produced technical drawings of machinery at a commercial art studio in Rockford, Illinois.
“What I used to do back then, computers do now,” Brown said.
However, this job trained her to be a draftsman. Her attention to detail and keen eye for perspective distinguish Brown’s painting style.
For Brown, “everything has been a journey.”
She began with “art in the park” fairs. When her rural landscapes depicting old barns and prairies gained attention, she took her artwork to wildlife shows and then the gift industry.
Her first major cattle painting was a historical piece for a family friend. Completed in 2002, it honored the oldest farm in the country at the time, Woodlawn Angus Farm.
Her journey evolved from there, taking Brown to the Illinois Beef Expo at Springfield, the North American International Livestock Expo (NAILE) at Louisville, Kentucky. and the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) at Denver. She even designed catalog covers and shirt designs for the stock show.
The 801 Chophouse, a restaurant located in the Cherry Creek Mall at Denver, features her 4 by 6 foot mural of the NWSS show ring.
“The restaurant is really cool to see because it’s decorated with vintage pictures from the National Western Stock Show,” Brown said. Her mural takes center stage.
Her greatest fulfillment comes from painting custom pieces for individual farms and producers. Her business has expanded to more commission-based work for beef expos, junior national shows, cattlemen banquets and agricultural corporations. Brown has completed paintings for most of the breed associations in the United States and a couple in Canada, as well.
Much of Brown’s artwork is sold at fundraisers. For the American Angus Auxiliary’s 70th anniversary in 2022, she produced a painting called “Matriarchs of the Angus Breed.” Twenty-nine famous Angus cows are surrounded by a border of roses honoring the past auxiliary presidents. She produced 100 additional prints to be sold, as well.
Another painting done in honor of the American Shorthorn Association’s 150th anniversary was revealed at the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress at Oklahoma City. All the additional prints sold.
Depending on the image, each piece takes two to four weeks to complete. A commissioned piece of artwork costs anywhere from $1,500 to $15,000.
“My work is very detailed. It takes a lot of time to draw it out,” Brown said. “Then I work with tiny brushes to get the detail.”
Her main medium is watercolor, although she sometimes uses graphite. Replica prints are made on her own printer.
At first, Brown worked in a 1,800 square foot studio. A “point of destination” for people, the studio was open to the public. When business shifted to more commission work for breed associations, she found it hard to get work done because “people would come at all times.”
In 2006, Brown moved to the Lindenwood, Illinois, area and set up her work studio in a three-car garage already remodeled by the previous owners. Her farm is appropriately called “Paint Brush Farm.”
Brown and her son own a Simmental-Angus herd. Their Red Simmental bull won junior champion at the Iowa State Fair a few years ago, and his semen is still sold by Cattle Visions LLC out of Clark, Missouri.
The sire’s name? Red Paint.
Brown is also the children’s book author of five published books. Her upcoming books include a coloring book and another children’s book about stock dogs.
In each book, Brown tries to present a positive message about agriculture to both urban and rural audiences. For example, in her first book “A is for Angus,” the letter K is for kindness “because that is how we treat the animals we love,” Brown said. On that page, she painted her father feeding a heifer.
If you like Brown’s paintings but might not have room on your walls for a print, her images are also available on tumblers, candle jars, Christmas cards and notecards. Brown’s books, prints and other products can be ordered directly from her or online.
Stores that carry her merchandise include the Whistle Stop in Bassett, Nebraska, Horse Creek Outfitters in Springfield, Illinois. and another store in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
To order a custom piece, contact Brown directly by phone at 815-751-6314.
“Call me. Artwork is something we have to talk about,” Brown said. “I am so busy with my hands all day that I don’t have time to check text messages or e-mails until late at night.”
To see Brown’s artwork, visit her website at cjbrownstudios.com or her Facebook page.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.