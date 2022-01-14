Ranch renovation

From the fashion world to fashioning bull sale videos and digging in to her new ranch life in the center of Nebraska, Katie Kaliff-Jagels is excited about being the newest Producer Progress Reporter for Midwest Messenger.

Readers can follow her story of helping organize professional bull sales and overseeing a major farmhouse renovation with her rancher-husband over the coming year in the Midwest Messenger. Her bi-weekly reports will begin with the Jan. 21 issue.

Kaliff-Jagels works in sales for Nebraska Rural Radio Association and ranches with her husband Jason Jagels.

“I consider radio and ranch both full time (jobs),” she said. “I do a lot of our photography, marketing and social media for our annual bull sales and help as much as possible with chores.”

The couple moved in spring 2021 from Davenport, Nebraska, to a ranch in Brewster, Nebraska, where they’re raising registered Black Angus cattle. They held a bull sale in Mankato, Kansas for the past two years called The Cattlemen’s Cut, however this February will be their first bull sale in Brewster, set for Feb. 24, with the auction starting at 1 p.m. and lunch before the sale.

“It’s nice to be (living) here full time now that the house got done,” said Kaliff-Jagels.

A contractor renovated the existing house on Brewster ranch, and the couple moved in early last summer. Next on the agenda: remodeling the sale barn and building a new sale ring.