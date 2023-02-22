Raising cattle is a cyclical business, and there’s no question the industry is in a down cycle right now.

The herd number is as low as it’s been in years, and the question is when producers will begin to restock their herds. That’s going to depend on several factors, many of which producers can’t control.

CattleFax recently held its popular CattleFax Outlook Seminar and talked about how much culling had taken place in recent years, largely due to an extended drought. Kevin Good, vice president of industry relations and analysis with CattleFax, said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Jan. 1 Cattle Inventory Report showed a bigger reduction than expected in cows and replacement heifers.

“We’ve liquidated cattle for four straight years,” Good said from his office in Colorado. “We’re about 2.5 million off our most recent peak in beef cow numbers. That means we’ll have fewer cattle going forward through the system, which should continue the recent trend of rising prices.”

Good says prices have trended higher since hitting COVID-inspired lows in 2020. A smaller cattle herd should make that rise in prices more pronounced this year.

Jeff Stoelle is vice president of marketing for the Nebraska Cattlemen. He offered some comparisons that detailed just how much culling has taken place and how small the cattle herd is in 2023.

“The Jan. 1 USDA report says the beef cow herd is smaller than it was at the bottom of the 2011-2012 drought,” he said. “That was the liquidation that eventually led us to all-time highs for essentially everything in the beef complex at that time.”

He went through some of the recent prices in Nebraska to show how they’re steadily rising.

“According to USDA’s Ag Marketing Service, five-weight Nebraska steer calf values spent most of last year trading about $30 per hundredweight higher than in 2021,” he said.

“If you move forward in the production chain and look at an eight-weight steer,” Stoelle added, “that yearling steer spent most of 2022 about $20 to $25 premium to 2021. Finished cattle would have been $20 to $30 per hundredweight higher on a dressed basis. If you take the middle of that range and call it 25 at a 63-percent yield, they’d be $15 to $17 higher on a live basis.”

Overall prices are continuing to move up, but are those prices keeping up with rising input costs?

“No,” Stoelle said. “There’s not a lot of money getting made despite the increase in cattle prices.”

Troy Hadrick, a farmer from Faulkton, South Dakota, says the cost for every pound of gain continues to go higher.

“Those gains for fat cattle in the yard cost between $1.20 and $1.30 right now,” Hadrick said. “You have to have a market to make up for that. For example, pasture rents have gone up, and feed costs are another big one. Look at what the price of corn has done in the last year or two.”

Supply chain issues are still a challenge for livestock producers as well. Hadrick points out that vaccines can get hard to find. Even simple things such as ear tags can be harder to locate. Like a lot of other segments of agriculture, cattle producers are having to battle higher fuel prices.

“Even the cost of the money it takes to operate every year has gone up because of higher interest rates,” Hadrick said. “It takes a whole lot more money to run a business compared to just a few years ago.”

Despite the challenges brought on by rising inputs, Good said there is a chance of profitability through the rest of the year.

“The folks in the feed yards, they buy cattle, feed them for half the year, and then sell, so an up-trending market is positive for their profitability,” Good said. “It’s the same with the stocker-backgrounder. He’s buying calves and selling yearling-weight cattle, so he will be profitable.”

He said the cow-calf producer is the one taking the brunt of higher input costs because there’s no way to pass those costs back down the chain. Good said those producers can be profitable if they get one specific factor under control.

“They can if, and I say if, they’ve got feed resources available,” he said. “That’s the key because calf prices are already $40 a hundredweight off the COVID lows. If a producer is in an area with good moisture, it’s time for those folks to think about buying bred stock or developing bred heifers. In this phase of the cycle, they’re going to be worth more over the next couple of years.”

Western South Dakota can run a little dry in a good year. Hadrick, located in the eastern half of the state, said a lot of South Dakota’s cattle producers got some rain early in the season. But then the faucet seemed to shut off permanently.

“It looked like things would be in pretty good shape,” he recalled. “And then it just dried up. We were really lucky last year when we caught some rain in August and then another at the beginning of September to keep it going.”

Of course, the best thing to happen would be a return to more consistent rainfall across cattle country. Good says the CattleFax weather forecast calls for a return to more normal precipitation patterns as the year progresses, with the chance of a wetter pattern toward the end of 2023. But that’s not the only reason for optimism.

“I think one thing that should help keep us going is the domestic and international demand for beef continues to be strong,” Stoelle said. “As the total availability of fed steers and heifers gets closer to matching up with available packing infrastructure, we will likely see a shift in the margins back toward the production sectors.”