More than 800 exhibitors to participate at KJLS

The Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS) will host 826 youth for the 90th annual event. Exhibitors have entered 1,827 head of livestock, which includes 152 market steers, 380 breeding heifers, 229 market hogs, 152 breeding gilts, 310 market lambs, 213 breeding ewes, 210 market goats and 181 commercial doe kids. The statewide event will be held September 30 - October 2 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
KJLS will award cash to exhibitors of the top five animals in both market and breeding shows in all four species. Direct cash payouts will range from $4,000 to $500 for steers; $1,000 to $300 for heifers; $2,000 to $500 for market hogs; $750 to $250 for breeding gilts; $2,000 to $300 for market lambs; $500 to $50 for registered ewes; $500 to $100 for commercial ewes; $2,000 to $400 for market goats; and $750 to $200 for commercial doe kids.
In addition, KJLS will present several scholarships during the show to exhibitors who have excelled academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. This is the 29th year for the scholarship program, which has awarded a total of $510,600 to 359 exhibitors since 1993. Last year, a total of $20,100 was awarded to 11 individuals.
Separate from the selection of species champions, a showmanship contest will be held. The top showman in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions of each species will receive a silver belt buckle. Prizes also will be awarded for second through fifth place in each division.
KJLS will again offer the LEAD Challenge, which is an educational and advocacy event that provides an opportunity for exhibitors to learn about current industry issues and apply that information in a competitive environment. Exhibitors will be divided into three age divisions: junior, intermediate and senior. All will participate in the LEAD Listen & Learn, showmanship, skills stations and an interview. There are 27 juniors, 52 intermediates and 41 seniors entered in this year’s challenge.
In conjunction with KJLS, the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) again will sponsor a club calf show and sale. Steer and heifer prospects from some of the top club calf producers in the Midwest will be consigned. The event will take place October 1. Sale commission proceeds will go toward KLF Youth in Agriculture scholarships.
The Mid-America Classic Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest will be held September 30 in conjunction with the show. This event, which has been held for more than 30 years, provides competitors the opportunity to sharpen their livestock evaluation skills; develop their critical thinking and decision-making abilities; and refine their public speaking skills.
Sponsors of the event include Cargill, Merck Animal Health, Seaboard Foods, Kansas Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services, Friends of KJLS, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, Huvepharma, Evergy and ICT Great Plains. KLA and Kansas State University serve as the additional sponsors of the show.