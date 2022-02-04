The largest breed of chicken created in the U.S. is the Jersey Giant.

Developed by the Black brothers in New Jersey in the late 1800s, the Jersey Giant is a spectacular sight.

Most commonly black, there are two other varieties: white and blue.

The black feathered Jersey Giants have a green shimmer or sheen to them when viewed in sunlight, much like the black on a mallard duck, said Rich Vaughn.

The Lincoln, Nebraska resident has been raising Jersey Giants since he was a kid growing up in Alliance, Nebraska.

Jersey Giants should have black legs with no feathering and yellow soles. They have dark brown to black eyes, with “tighter” feathers, meaning they are easier to clean up before showing.

The standard weight for young males, cockerels, is 11 pounds, and for cocks is 13 pounds. The average weight for pullets is 8 pounds, for hens, it’s 10.

Being a heritage bird, Jersey Giants take longer to develop. Vaughn said it might take seven or eight months to get a Giant to full maturity, but it’s worth it.

“They have a better taste to them,” he said. “It’s more of a dark-meat taste.”

It takes six months for a Jersey Giant to grow their frame to full size, then another one to two months to put on the weight.

They are average in egg production, producing large eggs.

“There are breeds that are better, if you’re just wanting eggs,” Vaughn said. “They are moderate layers and good meat production birds. But what makes them one of the best all-around breeds is that they are so eye-catching, because of their size, and they’re very gentle and tame down well.”

The breed has an interesting history.

In the late 1800s, it was a race between the broad-breasted turkey breed and the Jersey Giants, to see which animal would be the main roasting meat for Thanksgiving in the United States. Jersey Giants were specifically developed for that purpose, but the turkey was a few years ahead and won out, Vaughn said.

If the Jersey Giants had won, “it could have totally changed Thanksgiving for us,” he said.

The bird, because of its size, can be loud, but it’s not an annoying sound, Vaughn said.

“They have a big volume to their crow, a big deep voice,” he said.

Vaughn prefers the Jersey Giant’s crow to the crow of a smaller chicken: “To me, a big, deep solid healthy crow is less irritating than a screechy high-pitched bantam.”

Vaughn is the third generation of his family to be involved with poultry. His grandparents, Marvin and Ruth Vaughn, were known for their Wyandottes. His dad, Robert, had silver laced Wyandottes and turkeys, and his mom, Joyce, raised buff geese.

As Rich and his brother Rod grew up, each boy got into their own breed: Rich into the Jersey Giants and Rod into the D’Uccles.

“The Vaughn name has been nationally known (in the poultry world) since the 1940s,” he said.

Marvin was a county extension agent and an officer in the Nebraska State Poultry Association, and Joyce was a show secretary for years. Robert was the secretary/treasurer for the National Jersey Giant Club for years. Now Rich has taken over that role.

“I hold all the history and documentation of the Jersey Giants in the nation,” he said.

Vaughn notes that there are a lot of white farm chickens, but the white Jersey Giants have dark willow to black legs and dark eyes.

“The dark legs and eyes aren’t common on any other large white birds,” he said.

He mentors others all over the globe who raise Jersey Giants, often through social media.

Heritage birds are the “hot thing” in the Philippines right now, and he often has social media friends who will contact him while at a poultry show, send him pictures, and ask his advice about the birds. He is also often contacted via social media for a Jersey Giant Facebook page in Germany.

“It’s kind of fun,” he said. Social media “has changed backyard poultry and opened it up to be more of a worldwide thing. It’s just a matter of shipping birds and eggs.”

He loves breeding, raising and showing chickens, especially the Jersey Giants.

“When I was younger, I enjoyed the competition of it, the ribbons and trophies. Now I still enjoy that, but I love to sit out on an evening and have the old hens run up and eat the feed out of my hand,” he said. “They’re happy. It’s almost like they do as much for me as I do for them.”

More information can be found on Jersey Giants at www.nationaljerseygiantclub.com.

Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves (nearly) everything about the Great Plains, but mostly its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

