Lierman to lead Nebraska pork association

Directors from the Nebraska Pork Producers Association gather at the Great Plains Culinary Institute in Lincoln with chef Brandon Harpster, center, for a carcass fabrication demonstration during their annual meeting. Pictured is Mike Wisnieski of Omaha, left, John Csukker of Shelby, board president Shana Beattie of Sumner, Kyle Baade of Plymouth, Jared Lierman of Beemer, Connor Livingston of Fairbury, Ryan Priester of Humphrey, Chad Johnson of Norfolk and Mark Wright of Fremont.