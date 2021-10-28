Pork producers in Nebraska, Kansas have bright forecast

Pork producers in Nebraska and in Kansas have positive news this year, a welcome change after last year’s stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are more pigs today in Nebraska than in the past 25 years, and pork production there is growing faster than the national average. While Iowa remains the top pork state, the Cornhusker State is No. 6 in pork production. Kansas is No. 10, just surpassing South Dakota.
Pork production in Nebraska has been going up from 3-5% each year. The national average, by comparison, sees an increase of 1% a year.
“That means Nebraska is a good place to grow pigs, and that’s been very positive for the state of Nebraska,” said Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture releases a hog inventory every quarter. The latest report from September tallied 3.65 million head in Nebraska. That’s down slightly from a year ago, but the number of breeding hogs increased by 7%, and the pig crop from June to August 2021 numbered 2.33 million head, up 11% from a year ago.
Pork production is a way to diversity a farming operation. While farmers used to have some dairy cows, pigs, chickens and multiple different crops, the modern trend has been specialization. Now people are seeing more diversification coming back to the farm, Juhnke observed, and people are discovering that putting up a finishing barn a good way to see that your farm is profitable. Some young people returning to the farm see raising pigs as a way to ensure a stable income.
Kansas is also a good place to grow pigs, and that growth is especially showing up in sow units.
“We have land available that we can place sow units that have very few other pigs around them to maintain biosecurity, and that’s where our growth is right now,” said Tim Stroda, executive director of Kansas Pork Association.
Everything works around the price of grain, which has been historically high the past few years. Since 60-70% of pig farmers’ costs come from feed, it’s important to also consider feed when looking at the health of the industry, Stroda said.
Pork producers ‘break-even point’ is higher than it was, Juhnke added.
Last year, processing plants dealt with a slowdown due to workers being out and workforce issues linked to COVID outbreaks. Some plants closed for two weeks at a time while others were running at full capacity. As pigs kept growing, processing flows were disrupted because there just wasn’t enough spaces at the plants, Juhnke said.
Customers paid more for pork.
“You remember the shelves were empty,” he said. “It wasn’t because we didn’t have the pigs.”
Prices dropped for pig farmers.
This year is quite the opposite. Farmers have seen a run of prices – probably as high as we’ve seen in years, Juhnke said. Both Nebraska and Kansas officials said their markets are good, there’s plenty of room in their processing plants, and their exports have been very good.
The U.S. exports 30% of the pork it produces. Numbers are still strong despite coming off a year when the pork industry dealt with disease pressure from porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome – or PRRS. Some people thinned their herds last year, Juhnke said, and even conducting more vaccines, it’s been tough to get rid of.
Meanwhile, consumer demand is higher domestically. That means prices are up in grocery stores. All that adds up to better prices for those with pigs to sell, compared to last year.
“All that has resulted in a very positive year so far for our pork producers,” Juhnke said.
Kansas is also forecast to stay pretty even.
“Our farmers have been very strong for a lot of years, and our industry looks to be in good hands for the future,” Stroda said.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.