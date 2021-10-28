Pork producers in Nebraska, Kansas have bright forecast

The U.S. Department of Agriculture releases a hog inventory every quarter. The latest report from September tallied 3.65 million head in Nebraska. That’s down slightly from a year ago, but the number of breeding hogs increased by 7%, and the pig crop from June to August 2021 numbered 2.33 million head, up 11% from a year ago.

Pork production is a way to diversity a farming operation. While farmers used to have some dairy cows, pigs, chickens and multiple different crops, the modern trend has been specialization. Now people are seeing more diversification coming back to the farm, Juhnke observed, and people are discovering that putting up a finishing barn a good way to see that your farm is profitable. Some young people returning to the farm see raising pigs as a way to ensure a stable income.

Kansas is also a good place to grow pigs, and that growth is especially showing up in sow units.

“We have land available that we can place sow units that have very few other pigs around them to maintain biosecurity, and that’s where our growth is right now,” said Tim Stroda, executive director of Kansas Pork Association.

Everything works around the price of grain, which has been historically high the past few years. Since 60-70% of pig farmers’ costs come from feed, it’s important to also consider feed when looking at the health of the industry, Stroda said.

Pork producers ‘break-even point’ is higher than it was, Juhnke added.

Last year, processing plants dealt with a slowdown due to workers being out and workforce issues linked to COVID outbreaks. Some plants closed for two weeks at a time while others were running at full capacity. As pigs kept growing, processing flows were disrupted because there just wasn’t enough spaces at the plants, Juhnke said.