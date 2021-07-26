Commodities tumble, even as exports exceed expectations

CORN------
Corn closed the week 6 ¾ cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, corn inspections came in at 39.4 million bushels (mb). This is below the estimated 52.5 mb that is needed to reach the current USDA forecast.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn conditions came in at 65% in the good or excellent category versus 66% expected and 65% last week. 56% of the crop is silking while 52% is the average pace. Only 8% of the crop is in the dough stage versus 7% normally.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended 7/16/21, fell to 1.028 million barrels per day from 1.041 mbpd the week prior, the lowest in five weeks and was 13.2% above last year's same-week production.
U.S. ethanol stocks posted the largest increase in 68 weeks, jumping by 58 million gallons to 946 million from 888 million gallons the week prior, surging to 114 million gallons (13.7%) above year-ago levels and, impressively, reflecting the second highest stocks on a same-week basis on record since EIA began reporting weekly data in 2010 as stocks are typically seasonally declining through the end of August versus this year's near continual increase since mid-May.
Strategy and outlook: Highs are normally in place by now. Producers should have some hedges in place for 2021 production and a minimum price floor established.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 40 ½ cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 100,000 mts of soybeans to Mexico.
In the weekly export inspections report, Soybean inspections were only 5.3 mb, however, that is slightly above the 5 mb needed to reach the USDA forecast.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US soybean conditions were at 60% in the good or excellent category versus 60% expected and 59% last week. 63% of the crop is blooming versus the average of 57%. 23% of the crop is setting pods versus 21% normally.
Strategy and outlook: Highs are normally in place now although weather forecasts will determine long term price direction. Producers should have some hedges in place for 2021 production and a minimum price floor established.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 14 ¾ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 11 ¾ cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 33 ¾ cents lower. Last week, exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, wheat inspections came in at 18 mb, which was slightly higher than the 16 mb that is needed to reach the USDA forecast.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, the national US winter wheat harvest pace was at 73% complete versus 72% expected and 59% last week. The spring wheat conditions were at 11% in the good or excellent category versus 15% expected and 16% last week. 63% of the crop is rated in the very poor and poor categories. 68% was rated good or excellent last year.
Strategy and outlook: The spring wheat belt is void of moisture and hot and dry conditions will encourage high abandonment rates. Winter wheat harvest has moved to over 50% complete, suggesting the end to harvest pressure.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $1.47 higher while feeder cattle closed $4.32 higher.
The monthly Cattle On Feed report was considered bullish for the industry and compared to pre-report expectations. As of July 1, on-feed supplies are 11.29 million head or 98.7% versus pre-report trade expectations of 99.0%. Placements came in at 1.67 million head, 92.7% of last year, and well below expectations of 95.9%, with marketings at 2.022 million head of 102.7% of last year versus estimates of 102.1%.
Last week, moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred this week in the North at $120 to $125 live, and $195 to $200 dressed, steady to $2 softer than last week. Light to moderate volumes traded in the South at $118 to $120 – fully steady with last week’s trade.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange weekly auction had 3,367 head listed for sale and sold 487 head at $119.00
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 8 pounds from last week at 892 pounds, 4 pounds lower than last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 25,100 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 21,400 mts, a marketing year high.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 3rd and 4th quarters should be bullish for values.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week 92 cents higher.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending July 17 saw weights at 278.1 pounds versus 278.2 pounds the week prior and 282.3 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 24,500 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 30,800 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Exports should rebound after a pullback in values. If values can re-test the old highs, producers should manage risk by using put options that leave upside potential available.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.