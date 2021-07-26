Commodities tumble, even as exports exceed expectations

CORN------

Corn closed the week 6 ¾ cents lower. Private exporters did not announce any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, corn inspections came in at 39.4 million bushels (mb). This is below the estimated 52.5 mb that is needed to reach the current USDA forecast.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, U.S. corn conditions came in at 65% in the good or excellent category versus 66% expected and 65% last week. 56% of the crop is silking while 52% is the average pace. Only 8% of the crop is in the dough stage versus 7% normally.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended 7/16/21, fell to 1.028 million barrels per day from 1.041 mbpd the week prior, the lowest in five weeks and was 13.2% above last year's same-week production.

U.S. ethanol stocks posted the largest increase in 68 weeks, jumping by 58 million gallons to 946 million from 888 million gallons the week prior, surging to 114 million gallons (13.7%) above year-ago levels and, impressively, reflecting the second highest stocks on a same-week basis on record since EIA began reporting weekly data in 2010 as stocks are typically seasonally declining through the end of August versus this year's near continual increase since mid-May.

Strategy and outlook: Highs are normally in place by now. Producers should have some hedges in place for 2021 production and a minimum price floor established.