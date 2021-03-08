Markets: Corn producers should start looking long

CORN------
Corn closed the week 1 ¾ cents lower. Private exporters announced a sale of 175,000 metric tons (mts) of corn to Japan.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 64.4 million bushels (mb) were a marketing-year high as the corn export program kicks into high gear as the soybean export program continues its seasonal decline. Cumulative export inspections of 1.011 billion bushels (bb) compare to 559 mb at this time last year, leaving exports needing to average roughly 55 mb per week through the end of August to reach the USDA's 2.6 bb export projection. Corn exports from this point forward last year averaged 41 mb per week.
In the weekly EIA report, US ethanol production averaged 849,000 bpd versus 658,000 bpd the prior week versus. 1,079,000 bpd last year. Approximately 151 mb of corn was used over the last two weeks versus. the average pace of 187 mb. US ethanol stocks slid to 942 million gallons from 957 mg last week, which is a 12 week low.
Strategy and outlook: The torrid export pace of this fall and winter looks to have finally slowed with the advancing harvest in South America. As the spring planting timeframe approaches, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor. Look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 25 ½ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were 32.3 mb and above last year's same-week exports of 21.7 mb. Cumulative export inspections of 1.906 bb compare to 1.081 billion at this time last year, leaving exports needing to average roughly 10 mb per week through the end of August based on the USDA's 2.250 bb annual export projection versus last year's heavy back-ended export program which saw an average of 19.5 mb per week shipped during March-August.
USDA reported U.S. soybean crush in Jan. was 196.5 mb, slightly larger than the average trade estimate of 195.6 mb and up marginally from the Dec. crush of 193.1 mb, which was revised down slightly from the originally-reported 193.8 mb. As has been the case in each month so far in 2020/21, Jan. crush reflected another new record for the month in beating last year's previous Jan. record of 188.8 mb. U.S. soybean oil production in Jan. was 2.309 billion pounds, up solidly from 2.233 billion in Dec. and 2.154 billion pounds last year Jan. as the U.S. average soybean oil yield jumped to 11.75 pounds per bushel in Jan versus 11.56 in Dec. (11.58 average Oct-Dec) and last year's Jan. yield of 11.41 pounds per bushel.
Strategy and outlook: The export sales pace looks to have slowed considerably from the surging sales of last fall and early winter. The USDA is already forecasting a slow down in demand and the bullish focus looks to be on possible seeded acres this spring. Producers should maintain their reownership positions and look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe. That is when final cash sales should be made and minimum price floors should be locked in for next fall's harvest.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 5 ¾ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 7 cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 6 ½ cents higher. Exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports were only 10.0 mb and the lowest in 11 weeks. Exports were the 11th of the last 12 weeks to fall below the average needed pace to reach the USDA's 985 mb export projection, now at roughly 20.5 mb per week. Cumulative export inspections of 663 mb are now down 4% from last year's 691 million versus USDA projecting a 2% increase in exports for the year with only 13 full weeks remaining in 2020/21.
Winter wheat conditions saw Kansas wheat rated 37% good or excellent, down 3% from last week, Oklahoma fell 2% to 46% good or excellent while Texas dropped 2 points to 28% good or excellent while p/vp was up 2% to 33%. Texas is currently estimated to be 20% headed.
Strategy and outlook: Wheat is following corn and soybeans higher. With poor growing conditions in the US, wheat has to maintain a positive price relationship with corn and soybeans or winter wheat will be abandoned this spring and spring wheat acres will be much smaller than expected.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 82 cents lower while feeder cattle closed 90 cents lower.
Last week, light to moderate volumes of fed cattle traded in the North at primarily $113 to $114 live and $180 dressed – steady to $2 lower than the prior week. Moderate to active trade occurred in the South at $114 – steady with the prior week.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,802 head listed for sale and they sold 561 head at $114.00 and 196 head at $114.25. This would be steady with last week's sales.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 10 pounds from the prior week at 909, making them 4 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 22,600 mts with shipments of 19,700 mts reported.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are increasing until April. The market has looked ahead and anticipated stronger cash trade into the later spring and summer months. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week unchanged.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights saw a small increase to 287.1 pounds from 286.8 pounds last week and 286.3 pounds last year.
Last week's net pork sales of 59,600 mts with shipments at 40,000 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of US pork and higher product values have rallied futures and the cash markets. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.