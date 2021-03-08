Markets: Corn producers should start looking long

CORN------

Corn closed the week 1 ¾ cents lower. Private exporters announced a sale of 175,000 metric tons (mts) of corn to Japan.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 64.4 million bushels (mb) were a marketing-year high as the corn export program kicks into high gear as the soybean export program continues its seasonal decline. Cumulative export inspections of 1.011 billion bushels (bb) compare to 559 mb at this time last year, leaving exports needing to average roughly 55 mb per week through the end of August to reach the USDA's 2.6 bb export projection. Corn exports from this point forward last year averaged 41 mb per week.

In the weekly EIA report, US ethanol production averaged 849,000 bpd versus 658,000 bpd the prior week versus. 1,079,000 bpd last year. Approximately 151 mb of corn was used over the last two weeks versus. the average pace of 187 mb. US ethanol stocks slid to 942 million gallons from 957 mg last week, which is a 12 week low.

Strategy and outlook: The torrid export pace of this fall and winter looks to have finally slowed with the advancing harvest in South America. As the spring planting timeframe approaches, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor. Look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe.