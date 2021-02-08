Markets: Soybean exports strong, outpacing expectations

CORN------

Corn closed the week 1 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 240,730 metric tons (mts) of corn to Mexico, 110,000 mts of corn to Japan, and 101,600 mts to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 43.5 million bushels (mb) were lower compared to the previous week's 55.2 mb but above last year's same-week exports of 22.1 mb. Corn exports have been solid of late, averaging 46.6 mb per week over the last four weeks versus 20.9 million per week during the same period last year. Even based on the USDA's current export estimate, Feb-Aug exports would need to average roughly 53.7 mb per week versus last year's 40 million per week average from this point forward, but a likely 200 mb increase in the USDA's annual projection to 2.750 billion bushels (bb) would require exports averaging roughly 60 mb per week through the end of the marketing year. Cumulative export inspections of 782 mb are currently up 84% from last year's 425 million.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production rose slightly to 936,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 933,000 bpd the prior week. Ethanol stocks jumped to 24.3 mb from 23.6 mb last week, the largest single week stocks increase in 7 weeks and the highest stocks in 39 weeks.

Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production. Look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe.