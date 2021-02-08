Markets: Soybean exports strong, outpacing expectations

CORN------
Corn closed the week 1 ¾ cents higher. Private exporters announced an export sale of 240,730 metric tons (mts) of corn to Mexico, 110,000 mts of corn to Japan, and 101,600 mts to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports last week of 43.5 million bushels (mb) were lower compared to the previous week's 55.2 mb but above last year's same-week exports of 22.1 mb. Corn exports have been solid of late, averaging 46.6 mb per week over the last four weeks versus 20.9 million per week during the same period last year. Even based on the USDA's current export estimate, Feb-Aug exports would need to average roughly 53.7 mb per week versus last year's 40 million per week average from this point forward, but a likely 200 mb increase in the USDA's annual projection to 2.750 billion bushels (bb) would require exports averaging roughly 60 mb per week through the end of the marketing year. Cumulative export inspections of 782 mb are currently up 84% from last year's 425 million.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production rose slightly to 936,000 barrels per day (bpd) versus 933,000 bpd the prior week. Ethanol stocks jumped to 24.3 mb from 23.6 mb last week, the largest single week stocks increase in 7 weeks and the highest stocks in 39 weeks.
Strategy and outlook: As we enter into the key growing period of South American production, producers should maintain their re-ownership of sold inventory with futures and options. As values approach key overhead resistance, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and beginning to hedge 2021 production. Look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week a half a cent lower. Private exporters announced sales of 133,000 mts of soybean meal to the Philippines.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports were 65.9 mb and have averaged 73.7 mb per week over the last four weeks versus 44.3 million per week during the same period last year and 79.2 million per week over the last eight weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 1.736 bb are up 77% from last year's 979 million, leaving Feb-Aug exports needing to average roughly 13.7 mb per week versus last year's 20.4 million per week average from this point forward in order to reach the USDA's 2.230 bb export projection.
The USDA soybean crush report for December USDA reported U.S. soybean crush was 193.8 mb, exactly in line with average market expectations of 193.9 million and easily reflecting another same-month record in exceeding last year's 184.7 million and rising slightly from 191.0 million in November. Through the first four months of 2020/21, a cumulative crush of 752.4 mb is up an impressive 43.5 mb (6.1%) from last year's 708.9 million, already exceeding the USDA's estimated annual 35 mb increase from last year, based on their 2.200 bb annual projection versus last year's 2.165 billion.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have sold soybeans off the combine and should have re-owned production using futures and options in deferred contracts. Maintain the reownership positions and look for highs to be made in the spring timeframe.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 20 ¼ cents lower, Kansas City wheat closed 11 ¾ cents lower and Minneapolis wheat 11 ¾ cents lower. Egypt bought 240,000 mts of French wheat, 120,000 mts of Russian wheat, 60,000 mts of Romanian wheat, and 60,000 mts of Ukrainian wheat.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week of 14.6 mb were down from the previous week's 21.0 mb and last year's 16.0 mb. Based on cumulative exports of 608 mb versus 612 million last year, we estimate wheat exports will need to average roughly 19.3 mb per week through the end of May versus last year's 17.9 million per week average and the 14.1 million per week average posted over the last eight weeks.
The StatsCanada December, 31 stocks report saw Stats Canada estimate all wheat stocks as of December 31 at 24.845 million metric tons (mmts) versus estimates of 25.4 mmts and 25.825 mmts lsat year. Oat stocks were estimated at 2.682 mmts versus estimates of 3.0 mmts and 2.671 mmts last year.
Strategy and outlook: Wheat is following corn and soybeans higher. With poor growing conditions in the US, wheat has to maintain a positive price relationship with corn and soybeans or winter wheat will be abandoned this spring and spring wheat acres will be much smaller than expected.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $1.75 higher while feeder cattle closed 57 cents higher.
Last week, light to moderate volumes of fed cattle traded in the North at $112 to $114 and $178 to $180 dressed – steady to $2 higher than last week. In the South, trade occurred at mostly $114 – $1 higher.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,362 head listed for sale. 699 head sold between $113.50 and $113.75, $.50 to $1 higher than last week. The FCE had a second sale with 663 head listed for sale. 175 head sold at $113.75.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 1 pound from the prior week at 926, making them 21 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 29,800 mts with shipments of 17,600 mts reported.
Strategy and outlook: Supplies of cattle are increasing and extend until April. These supplies are expected to cap rallies and exportable demand is needed to keep values from declining from current levels. Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $.3.57 higher.
Weekly Iowa/S. Minnesota hog weights saw weights drop to 289.7 pounds from 291.6 pounds the week prior and 286.9 pounds the year prior.
Last week's net pork sales of 46,300 mts with shipments at 38,300 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports of US pork and higher product values have rallied futures with seasonal strength into the third week of January. As the market rallies into resistance, producers should at a minimum, use a put/call spread to lock in profits.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.