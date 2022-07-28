Act now to prevent corn rootworm damage to fields

The early bird gets the worm. Corn rootworm, that is.
For farmers who are considering whether to plant corn-on-corn next year, assessing and treating fields affected by corn rootworm (CRW) now may help prevent yield loss in the future.
“Scout fields now for the number of beetles,” said Jamie Kathol, agronomist for Golden Harvest. “If you see enough pressure and you intend to plant corn again next year on that field, it may be necessary to spray insecticide.”
Kathol covers the northeastern Nebraska territory, from Tekamah to Ainsworth to Ord. He reported seeing corn rootworm larvae feeding on roots in a field near Wayne, Nebraska, the first week of July.
Kathol considers The pest a major threat to producers.
“Corn rootworm is considered the billion dollar pest,” Kathol said. “It can cause damage to corn throughout its entire lifetime, both larval and as an adult.”
Last year’s population was high during the growing season. A higher infestation of corn rootworm may occur this year due to the previous mild winter.
“It appears they overwintered well,” said Kathol.
People are also reading…
Two species are of concern in the corn belt region: western corn rootworm (WCR) and northern corn rootworm (NCR). Typically, WCR is seen before the northern species becomes active, Kathol said.
In July, WCR is transitioning between life stages. Larvae appears in mid to late June, whereas the adult beetles emerge one to two weeks into July.
“The adult beetle stage coincides with silk and pollination,” said Kathol. “The beetles clip the silks of corn plants and hurt pollination.”
To see if corn rootworm is present in your fields, monitor with sticky traps. For the next five weeks, set out traps and check weekly for adult beetles. If corn rootworm is present, controlling the population may be necessary.
The preferred method of control is to rotate with a non-host crop, such as soybeans or alfalfa.
For those who choose to plant consecutive corn crops, contact your agronomist or local extension office to develop a treatment plan.
“Soil-applied insecticide at planting can be a preventative measure when used with rootworm-traited corn hybrid,” Kathol said.
As your cornfields grow this year, do not let corn rootworm take a bite out of your profit. Be the early bird that gets the worm.