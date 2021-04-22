Bayer's Carbon Program expands to South Dakota, Nebraska

Farmers are getting guaranteed payments not just for what they produce, but how they produce it.
Bayer's Carbon Program program pays farmers up to $9 per acre for implementing climate-smart farming methods such as no-till, strip-till or cover cropping, which help sequester carbon in the soil.
“Farmers are at the center of the solution when it comes to helping sequester carbon and addressing climate change,” said Jackie Applegate, president of crop science for Bayer North America, quoted in a news release. “By enabling farmers to benefit in a simple and transparent way, Bayer is uniquely positioned to help growers capture value created by these sustainable farming practices.”
The program pays growers for verified practices farmers adopt on each enrolled acre, without growers having to decipher the amount of carbon they generate.
Launched last summer, Bayer is expanding the program's geographic reach, nearly doubling the number of eligible states. South Dakota and Nebraska are among the state newly added to the program. Kansas, Minnesota and Iowa farmers were already eligible.
“Through our Carbon Advisory Panel and meetings with growers, we’ve heard from farmers that they appreciate the simplicity of the program, which allows them to focus on what they do best – raise a crop,” said Leo Bastos, head of carbon business model with Bayer.
Enhancements for the 2021-2022 program season include eligibility for growers who have adopted strip- or no-till or cover crops on fields on or after Jan. 1, 2012.
