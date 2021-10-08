Farmers’ fall harvest has top-priority support

With combines in the fields rolling through fall harvest, farmers have plenty on their minds, and if a machinery breakdown interrupts the work, it’s typically at the worst possible time.

To help farmers through these frustrating issues, several machinery dealers have maintenance programs to help prevent or predict a potential repairs, helping farmers get a jump start on maintenance before any unwelcome surprises.

The Messenger talked with New Holland, John Deere, AGCO and Case-IH about what they’re doing for to give farmers their best assistance during fall harvest and beyond.

New Holland

To minimize downtime which can take a bite out of production efficiency, New Holland offers a Top Service Program.

“It’s very much a team effort, and any time we’re engaged with a customer, it’s important to find ways to connect and ‘wow’ the customer to leave them with a sense of confidence,” said Louie Martin, breakdown assistance manager for New Holland.

The name Top Service resonates with their goals to find creative solutions to solve customer issues. Their “Hot Shot” option provides a carrier for every opportunity to ensure that New Holland is able to get that part from point A to Point B as quickly as possible. One time, someone even used their own private plane to get a part delivered, Martin said.

New Holland service personnel follow up to be sure the part reaches its destination.

“We’re able to find solutions on every continent except Antarctica, with our production plants and suppliers in our network across the world,” Martin said, emphasizing they make sure customers understand the status of their machines, at any time in the process.