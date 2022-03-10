Flourishing soybeans begin with several timely factors

As farmers prepare to dig into the planting and growing season, agronomists recommend three important steps for a thriving soybean crop: plant on time, protect against major pathogens, and ensuring adequate rhizobia.
“Plant soybeans by May 1, because every day after that is a half bushel of yield lost per acre,” said Jim Specht, retired professor of research, genetics and agronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The university pinpointed that crucial date back in 2003 for Nebraska, but they found it’s also true across the north central corn and soybean growing area of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.
Seed treatments are especially beneficial during early planting dates, from late April to early May, to maximize soybean yields. Cold and wet soils early in the season can lead to seedling diseases and crop loss.
“Treating the seed with fungicide in early planting is a good insurance choice,” said Nicolás Cafaro La Menza, research assistant professor with UNL agronomy and horticulture.
Insecticide treatment will depend on the field history of insect pressure and previous crop, he said. Still, soybean seeds planted early can remain in the soil for a long time before they emerge, and they can be exposed to insects in that time.
Early season pests include the white grub, wireworm and the overwinter generation of bean leaf beetle.
Soybean growth can also struggle if the plants didn’t get rhizobia. In fact, some fields that didn’t get rhizobia in Nebraska and Kansas this past summer ended up with yellow soybeans.
“Most farmers don’t grow soybeans without rhizobia,” said Troy Bauer, senior field technical representative for seed treatment for BASF.
Soybeans need nitrogen in order to make grain, and over 60% of the nitrogen that soybeans need to make grain is formed with rhizobia, he said.
Biological seed treatments like BASF’s Vault IP Plus, allow soybeans to fix their own nitrogen in order to maximize grain yield. It contains a quality source of rhizobia.
The seed treatment is applied 60 days or less before planting because it is a living, biological organism.
This is the first full year their company is offering two EPA-registered bio-fungicides which provide protection against soil borne fusarium and rhizoctonia.
More than 90% of soybeans are treated with a fungicide, insecticide or inoculant, Bauer said. He encourages growers to try it on their farm and compare it to the current practices to determine if you see value.
To help growers maximize yield potential, Bauer recommends making sure they have nitrogen and protect against major pathogens in the soil.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.