Flourishing soybeans begin with several timely factors

As farmers prepare to dig into the planting and growing season, agronomists recommend three important steps for a thriving soybean crop: plant on time, protect against major pathogens, and ensuring adequate rhizobia.

“Plant soybeans by May 1, because every day after that is a half bushel of yield lost per acre,” said Jim Specht, retired professor of research, genetics and agronomy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The university pinpointed that crucial date back in 2003 for Nebraska, but they found it’s also true across the north central corn and soybean growing area of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

Seed treatments are especially beneficial during early planting dates, from late April to early May, to maximize soybean yields. Cold and wet soils early in the season can lead to seedling diseases and crop loss.

“Treating the seed with fungicide in early planting is a good insurance choice,” said Nicolás Cafaro La Menza, research assistant professor with UNL agronomy and horticulture.

Insecticide treatment will depend on the field history of insect pressure and previous crop, he said. Still, soybean seeds planted early can remain in the soil for a long time before they emerge, and they can be exposed to insects in that time.

Early season pests include the white grub, wireworm and the overwinter generation of bean leaf beetle.

Soybean growth can also struggle if the plants didn’t get rhizobia. In fact, some fields that didn’t get rhizobia in Nebraska and Kansas this past summer ended up with yellow soybeans.