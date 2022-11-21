Forecast: temps to rise with a slight chance of corn earworm infestation

After a long summer of crop scouting fields for hungry beetles and battling pesky mosquitoes, Midwesterners welcome a hard freeze to kill off insects. That is, until the next spring when they emerge again.

With warmer climates shifting northward, though, some insect species that previously would perish in the winter months may be able to survive due to warmer soil temperatures.

Researchers at North Carolina State University predict an increase in some insect populations due to soil temperature variability. They specifically studied the overwintering success of corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea) and revealed the results in an article titled “Pest population dynamics are related to a continental overwintering gradient” published Sept. 6 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Corn earworm was targeted in the study because of its broad range of host plants, migration tendencies and economic impact.

Robert Wright, professor of entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) with a research and extension appointment, was one of three co-authors from the UNL Department of Entomology who contributed to the report. In his 34 years with UNL, Wright has observed greater winter survival of several insect species over the past 20 to 30 years.

“It takes that long to see change sometimes,” he said.

UNL has been running a black light trap network for more than 50 years and has “good documentation” of past data.

Spread out in northeastern Nebraska, south central Nebraska and North Platte, these traps allow Wright and his colleagues to “synthesize information from multiple locations.”

Wright said that more insects seem to be overwintering in the Midwest that typically did not survive in the past. Corn earworm population peaked in the years 1995, 2004 and 2010, according to the article.

Corn earworm overwinters underground in the pupal stage; milder winter temperatures are conducive to higher survival rates and increased population over time. The moths would appear earlier in the season, as well, although previously it was unknown if this was local emergence or migration.

Because this study combined information gathered from multiple states regarding corn earworm population and temperature data from remote soil sensors, they were able to pinpoint that temperature change was indeed affecting overwintering mortality.

“Data from multiple states across the United States and lab studies make the results powerful,” said Wright.

Corn earworm is a highly migratory insect, capable of dispersing at least 600 to 1,000 km by using seasonal wind patterns, according to the afore-mentioned article. So even if the winter soil temperatures in Nebraska are lethal for corn earworm pupae, moths from the south can still invade the Midwest.

“We see some corn earworm moths from the south come up to Nebraska each year,” Wright said.

This proves problematic for many farmers in the Midwest. Corn earworm attacks not only corn, but also cotton, sorghum and a wide range of vegetables. The longevity of Bt cotton and Bt corn is in danger.

“Selection for Bt resistance occurs in the south and then the insects can fly up north to Nebraska,” said Wright, adding this has become an issue in the upper Midwest for sweetcorn producers. “Bt sweetcorn proteins don’t work as well as they used to in areas where corn earworms don’t overwinter.”

With temperatures of the southern states projected to creep northward over time, overwintering zones for corn earworm and other insects will also expand. Wright said to expect 20 to 30 years to pass before a big change in insect population is noticeable.

Producers are encouraged to prepare for the increased infestation by monitoring their fields and having a variety of management solutions. Integrated Pest Management (IPM) will be key to combatting corn earworm and other insects.

“Don’t rely on one management strategy. Bt or insecticide resistance can develop overtime,” Wright said.

Crop rotation might help decrease population in general, but its effectiveness has limitations. In areas where insects cannot overwinter, crop rotation will not have an impact because insects will fly in from other locations, Wright said.

While farmers know they are at the mercy of Mother Nature, we may have underestimated how much control the weather has on the insect population. Should the forecast for warmer winters in the Midwest be accurate, prepare for the possibility of an increase of corn earworm and other insects.