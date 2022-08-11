Growing a soil health movement, Green Cover focuses on cover crops

There’s a movement growing in Nebraska, spreading all around you and impacting the very ground you stand on and the air you breathe. Green Cover is encouraging producers to regenerate the soil by adding diversity and value to their land.

Whether you are seeking to vary your commodity crop rotation or need forage alternatives for your livestock, Green Cover has seed mixtures to meet your farm’s unique needs.

To show the benefits of implementing cover crops, Green Cover held an open house July 27 and 28 at its Nebraska location southeast of Bladen in Webster County.

“Seeing is believing, so the best way to peak interest is to bring producers out to the field,” said Keith Berns, co-owner of Green Cover.

Green Cover strives to help producers improve soil health while being profitable. Planting small grains or cover crops can provide a “tremendous amount of forages,” allow for two crops during one season, suppress weeds and increase biomass, said Berns. Cover crops can also improve soil nutrients for commodity crop rotations without adding costly fertilizers.

For the past 12 years, the team at Green Cover has been propagating specialized species of plants to meet the needs for each purpose. They have shipped products to 18,000 customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Deviating from the typical corn and soybean crop rotation in Nebraska requires a leap of faith. Berns said that a mix can be added into the rotation once every four years for a field.

Green Cover has options for producers to try a cover crop mix in a small area first, such as a pollinator border or strip. Another option is to plant a cover crop post-harvest to insulate the ground over winter instead of leaving bare soil. The cover crop can serve as a snow-catch and provide nutrients back into the soil as it decays, and also suppress weed growth in the spring. This is all part of the biological activity advocated by the soil health movement.

While purchasing seed adds expense to the overall budget, the cost of cover crop seed is less than that of commodity crops and additional inputs.

“When we farm in the absence of biology, our plants get sick,” Berns said. “That’s when we need to apply fertilizers and nitrogen.”

Green Cover emphasizes a diverse cover crop mix. Each mix contains 10 to 15 different types of plants and offers varying times for planting date, plant maturity and plant height.

“We aim to have shade canopy at every level so there’s no place for weeds to grow,” Berns said.

Obtaining the perfect balance within each mix required years of experimentation at Green Cover. Too high a rate of sorghum or sunflower seed, for example, threatens the shorter plants in the mix but are necessary to provide shade and increase transpiration, they found.

Seed mixes can include but are not limited to:

Legumes (cowpeas, mung beans, hemp, lentils, vetch, peas, chick peas, clover, alfalfa)

Grasses (sorghum, sudangrass, millet, teff, oats, triticale, barley, ryegrass, wheat)

Brassicas (radish, collards, turnips, rapeseed, kale, cabbage, mustard)

Broadleaves (sunflower, okra, squash/pumpkin/melon, safflower, buckwheat, flax, sugar beets, phacelia, chicory)

With the movement toward soil health and the increase in incentive programs being offered, Green Cover is seeking producers who are interested in growing cover crops for seed. Berns foresees an increase in production by 15-20% per year to keep up with demand.

The majority of the acres needed for growing grasses, although legumes, brassicas and broadleaf seeds are also needed. Producers may be limited by suitability of the plant to their region, as with cold-tolerant brassicas. Others require specialized equipment. If you have the equipment for wheat, Berns said “there’s really no difference for cereal rye.”

Regardless of whether a producer works with a company or directly sells to consumers, all seed must be tested and properly labeled. Some of the newer varieties also require permission to sell, per Federal Seed Act provisions.

Green Cover would provide the expertise and guidance to those wishing to add diversity and value to their farming operations by growing cover crops or small grains for seeds.

“The soil health movement is growing, and we need more people to keep it moving,” said Berns.