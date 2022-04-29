Handle with care: soybean seed fragility possible this spring

To reap a bountiful soybean harvest in the fall, farmers are being warned to use extra caution when handling soybean seed this spring due to fragility.

As with nearly everything else in agriculture, you can blame it on the weather.

“Soybeans dried down in the field last year and received rain on the dried beans. This caused the seed to swell and shrink again, which causes it to be more brittle,” explained Rob Thomas, soybean product and production manager for Champion Seeds at Ellsworth, Iowa.

Thomas said that people were combining soybeans with green stems and green leaves early in the fall. Little rainfall in August resulted in 10 percent moisture when harvesting. Some “waited to catch a rain” to increase moisture, and the subsequent swelling stretched the outer seed coating.

Over his 12-year career with Champion Seeds, Thomas has seen a similar situation once.

While all seed companies may feel the effects, not all varieties nor every lot of soybean seed will be impacted. However, all producers across the Midwest are urged to handle soybean seed carefully to improve germination rates.

By law, seed companies are required to test germination rates through a third-party company prior to selling the seed.

“What happens after it leaves our building, we cannot control,” Thomas said.

He offers these suggestions for the 2022 planting season:

1. To minimize stand reduction, increase plant populations by 10 percent. Industry standard tags soybeans at a 90% germination rate, which could be lower this year because of the fragile coats. If a grower wants a stand of 130,000, they should consider planting 143,000 to compensate.

2. Plant into ideal soil conditions, but wait to do so if an abundant rain event is in the forecast.

3. Avoid planting soybeans too deep. In the case of mechanical damage, soybean seeds may not be able to reach the surface and may not be strong enough to push through tight soils.

4. Handle with care. With a lot of farmers using seed tenders and pro boxes now, more damage can be done to the brittle coats. Slow down the speed of the auger and the seed tender, and take a little more care in handling the seed from the package to the planter.

In addition to seed handling precautions, Thomas noted that lab reports are showing more abnormal seeds. This means that the hypocotyl, which becomes the root, is shortened or damaged.

“I would not plant deep into the soil—keep it an inch and a half or less,” said Thomas. “I would be really concerned with people planting two to three inches deep that the seed may never emerge from that depth.”

With the probability of reduced soybean stands this year, Thomas encourages farmers to plant with increased population rates.

Soybeans have “the ability to compensate” for reduced stands as they will bush out.

“If you end up with a stand of 80,000 or 90,000 you still have the potential to get 100% of your yield even when most people are planting 140,000 seeds per acre,” Thomas said.

Producers who use extra care handling soybean seed and pay attention to planting rates will be one step ahead of Mother Nature no matter what the weather holds this year.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

