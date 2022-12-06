Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops

In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well.

While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.

In 1988, when McCoy was 16, his father passed away, leaving him and his mom Maggie to manage the farm.

“I was the only boy and had three sisters. That was how it worked out from the beginning,” he said. “Everyone just knew I was going to be a farmer. I had planned to leave and come back to the farm, but when Dad passed away, that put me on the fast track.”

When McCoy was growing up, the family raised mostly corn and operated a cow-calf operation. Today, he and his wife Ronda’s two grown sons, Tyler and Tanner, farm as separate managers of their own endeavors.

McCoy continues raising corn and soybeans, but has also found a passion for soil health and regenerative agriculture. In addition to the farming business, McCoy started Triple Creek Cover Crops, named for the three creeks that still cross the family farm.

His daughter, Meredith, helps with the cover crop business.

“Tyler and Tanner were born to be farmers, too,” said their father.

They both earned two-year degrees, Tyler in ag business and Tanner, in a diesel tech program. His sons returning to the farm around 2012 was one of the reasons McCoy began to seriously look at changing the operation.

“I had bought my farm when I was 30, and when I was 40 had the sons coming back to farm with me already,” McCoy said. “We had to find a new way to make that work. We had to look at the expenses in a different way as well as our risk. That is when I really fast-forwarded into a new way of doing things.”

McCoy was not novice at seeking out new ideas, though. He had been inquisitive his entire life. He told a story of the first planter he bought, which was set up to do ridge till, something new to him and not what most people were doing in those days.

“I didn’t know anything about it, but then I learned how,” he said.

One of his first experiences with regenerative agriculture was when he was custom planting.

“I really noticed everything was different on his farm and I asked him a lot of questions,” he said.

The customer was a dryland farmer and had been no-till for a long time. After a 3-inch rain, McCoy asked when he thought they could continue planting.

“He said, ‘This afternoon if it dries out enough,’” McCoy said. “I didn’t believe him, but we were planting corn into wheat stubble that afternoon.”

Seeing how the basic practice of no-till led to more moisture efficiently soaking into the soil, McCoy was hungry to learn more. They are growing mostly corn and soybeans still, but he has added more to the rotation. He grows cover crop seed, and said one of the most interesting plants he likes to grow is hairy vetch.

“I guess I was blazing my own trail with vetch around here, and it can really be a gold mine if you do it right,” he said.

The McCoys easily integrated cover crops on their irrigated land and on dryland are finding some success planting multi-species and custom grazing.

Their spring grazing mix is based on oats with forage peas and usually some kind of brassicas. McCoy especially like turnips, rapeseed and radishes. The summer mix is a forage sorghum of some type, millets, cow peas for drought tolerance, Sunn hemp and safflower. He uses safflower as an indicator plant for grazing.

“When the cows start eating the safflower, it’s time to move them,” McCoy said.

The overwinter mix is always based on rye and usually forage collards, which will survive a little deeper into the winter.

When it comes to corn, McCoy’s son is a seed dealer and he has typically purchased from the companies he promotes. However, he admitted it can be difficult to find conventional, non-treated seed, and that is what led him to Nate Belcher with Hybrid85.

“I planted some Hybrid85 after two years of hairy vetch and following three years of legumes. That field of corn looks really good,” McCoy said during this past growing season. “I also planted Hybrid85 on a more conventional field too and that is also looking well.”

Raising a success popcorn in the past made McCoy think about farming corn differently.

“It … caused us to remember we could still farm without Roundup,” he said. “That’s when we really started thinking we could start trying conventional corn like Hybrid85 on our fields again.”

Looking ahead, McCoy said he is always excited about new experiments. He had a local blacksmith shop make some roller crimper machines that go on a rolling stalk chopper. He intends to try it next year.

“It’s kind of like my mid-life crisis is trying so many things on the farm before my time runs out,” he said.

He used the rolling stalk chopper three years ago to roll down rye on some dryland corn ground. It went really well, he said, but he’s had wrecks, too.

He tried the roller on some irrigated corn, rolling the rye just before the corn came up, but it that time the rye didn’t die.

“Timing is everything, but I am not giving up,” he said.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way is a theme underlying the persistence of the McCoy family.

He credits his parents and grandparents for being ever-forward-thinking, something he knows not everyone has in their farm business situation.

“Usually what I hear is, ‘I want to try new things, but dad won’t let me.’ I try and say, ‘Well surely dad will let you have at least a pivot corner or small plot to experiment on,’” McCoy said.

Just giving things a try is everything, like the 25 acres he is experimenting on in an irrigated field. McCoy enjoys sharing his trials and triumphs on Facebook through videos and photos with posts outlining the real-world scenarios he is testing.

“I try and be humble about it,” McCoy said. “I was lucky because dad was always forward-thinking. That’s another thing I tell people, ‘You have to respect your dad because he didn’t get to where he is at by being stupid. Be patient, there are probably some things you need to learn from him too.’ But, I also remind some of those dads that if their fathers had not allowed them to make changes, where would they be today?”

Another major motivation beyond soil health and plant health is community health. His wife, Ronda, is a registered nurse and sees many people who are chronically ill.

“I think the public is really starting to look at the health side of things when it comes to some ag production practices, too,” he said. “Ronda and I are always looking at different ways of taking care of ourselves better, as well.”

He’s heard plenty of naysayers in his time. One internet user was trolling him, telling him “you can’t do that” on his social media posts about cover crops. McCoy asked him “why not?”

“I never heard from him again,” he said. “Asking questions and getting answers will get us someplace. Don’t preach. Ask questions. It’s the best way to learn from somebody.”

Follow Triple Creek Cover Crops on Facebook at www.facebook.com/triplecreek.covercrops, and contact Vance McCoy at 308-352-6031.