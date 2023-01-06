Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology

With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds.

As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds.

Major agricultural powerhouses such as Syngenta and AGCO have invested in this startup company, founded in 2017. So how did this Israeli-based company reach the Midwest, let alone Nebraska?

“I found Greeneye Technology through Google searching and filled out a request form on their website,” said Brad Janzen, who participated in Greeneye Technology’s early adopter program.

He farms alongside his father Royce, brother Jay Dee and cousin Kevin.

Greeneye Technology “homed in on this area,” and Janzen found several other local farmers interested in joining the trial.

“We offered them 3,000 acres of corn ground in the York area,” Janzen said. “Greeneye took care of the herbicide program for all 3,000 acres.”

The results of the study were positive. Non-residual herbicide use for the Janzens was cut by almost 95%.

“Weed control was every bit as good as broadcast spraying with less cost and less crop injury,” Janzen said.

For Janzen Brothers Farm, fewer weeds is crucial for their seed corn business.

“As seed corn producers, we encounter a lot of weed issues,” Janzen said.

They also raise corn and soybeans, using a mixture of ridge-till and no-till practices. All of their fields are irrigated.

With precision spraying, herbicides that have been considered too toxic or too expensive to broadcast on an entire field can be applied directly onto weeds growing amongst the cash crop. Greeneye’s proprietary artificial intelligence technology identifies weed down to the species, relying on a dataset and algorithms to calculate how much product to apply.

The particular system used in York County had 24 cameras, 12 graphics processing units and 144 spray nozzles along a 120-foot boom.

“Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, it is able to detect a particular weed at speeds up to 15 mph and will trigger the nozzle to spot spray over the weed,” Janzen explained.

The dual-spraying operation allows for broadcast application of pre-emergence herbicide, as well as precision spraying of non-residual herbicide to target growing weeds. Producers can utilize the same herbicides they have in the past, although there is potential for more options when precision spraying. Janzen said they applied 8 to 10 ounces of Status herbicide through the selective sprayer function.

“Normally, if we apply at those rates while broadcast spraying, we see crop burn. Because they were spot spraying, the amount of crop damage from Status on the corn was less,” Janzen said.

This could revolutionize producers’ herbicide programs, reducing the amount of chemicals needed.

Janzen added that plant health was noticeably greater, as well, since the corn was not burned by herbicide drift.

Seeing a healthier crop was remarkable, given the trials nature forged against the Janzens this growing season. In addition to the severe drought in their area, storms in June demolished three-fourths of their crops.

“Greeneye just finished spraying their second time in June when 70-mph winds and more hail than any of us had ever seen hit,” Janzen said.

Despite having to replant in mid-June, the Janzens successfully grew a 2022 crop, wrapping up harvest Nov. 3.

The Janzens are looking ahead to next year’s growing season, beginning with purchasing Greeneye Technology. Their Hagie STS16 self-propelled sprayer is currently being retrofitted with the precision sprayer system.

“It complements the Hagie’s current broadcasting spraying setup,” Janzen said. “It adds a second spray tank and a second solution system to what’s already there.”

With their new precision spraying system and cleaner fields, the Janzens are hoping to live out the Greeneye Technology slogan: spray less, grow more.