Winter wheat yields predicted to plummet

From bread to pasta, wheat is a staple ingredient in U.S. pantries. Wheat farmers are doing their best to grow their wheat crop, but many outside forces are rallying against them this season. Variable weather patterns mix with increased production inputs, inflation and a war to add to the uncertainty for the wheat industry.

Despite the odds, Farmers Business Network Chief Economist Kevin McNew is anticipating a strong wheat market.

“Especially in the last three months with the war in Ukraine, an already tight wheat market got substantially tighter,” McNew said.

Russia and Ukraine account for one-third of the global wheat supply, said McNew. Ukraine’s ability to trade is being handicapped with minimal exports possible only by rail through Poland. McNew said since Ukraine and the United States are two of the main grain suppliers in the northern hemisphere, the latter has greater opportunity for a strong wheat export market.

He credits the tightening margins not only to the war but also the loss of productivity due to weather.

In the Midwestern region of the U.S., drought is taking its toll on all ag sectors. McNew expects a “bad wheat crop” due to exceptionally dry conditions since last fall in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Even the recent moisture in Nebraska and Kansas is “not a sign of change” but rather a stroke of luck.

“La Niña is still in place in those states and the western U.S.,” McNew said. “La Niña will persist all the way through the growing season and into August. Where we are dry today will get worse, not better.”

In response to the dry conditions, McNew recommends that farmers use application strategies wisely. Good management, such as spraying young weeds early instead of waiting until they are tough and leathery, can help crops survive during a drought.

“This will be a challenging year for western U.S. Have good crop insurance this year,” McNew said.

The United States Department of Agriculture estimates hard red winter (HRW) production to decrease 21 percent compared to 2021. HRW is predicted to yield less due to the exacerbated drought in the southern Plains, as well as the western states.

On the contrary, those wanting to plant spring wheat varieties are facing a different set of problems. The Dakotas and western Canada are experiencing an abnormally cold and wet spring, said McNew. For those who wait for the right conditions to plant, the shorter growing season will cause yield decreases.

“Farmers can’t get wheat planted,” said McNew. “They are choosing not to plant and take crop insurance instead.”

Regardless whether the conditions are too dry or too cold, wheat acres will be lost in the 2022 growing season. The U.S. has the lowest levels of spring planting since 1986, McNew said.

The USDA outlook confirms McNew’s prediction. A farmer survey conducted by the USDA estimates that 28 percent of winter wheat that was seeded in the fall of 2021 “will be abandoned.”

McNew said that the “perfect catalyst for wheat prices” stems from the war in the breadbasket of Ukraine and the dynamic weather patterns in the U.S. Prepare for a bullish wheat market.

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.

