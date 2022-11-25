Z. Harvest Gems is producing a bumper crop of jewelry

Corn byproducts range from industrial uses items such as ink and tires to animal feeds such as corn gluten and DDG. With ethanol fueling vehicles at the gas pumps and corn syrup sweetening foods in the grocery stores, America seemingly runs on corn.

Tammi Zentic of Fremont, Nebraska is generating another corn byproduct: jewelry.

Using kernels of corn and other grains for the intricate designs, Zentic finds inspiration for her merchandise from the very cornfields that surround her. The idea came to her while on a walk after a long day teaching at Fremont Middle School four years ago.

“I literally was looking at the fields and thought ‘I wonder if I could turn it into jewelry,’” Zentic said. She knows that was more than a simple thought in her head. “For me, that’s God that inspires you to do those things.”

Zentic began experimenting with different methods to make jewelry. She applied for a patent and opened her business, Z. Harvest Gems. She was surprised by how many people liked it.

“All of a sudden I was in 50 stores,” Zentic said.

Most of the stores are in small communities in Nebraska. She also sells in small pockets of Missouri and Iowa, with additional museum stores across the country. Z. Harvest Gems can even be found in the Nebraska State Capital.

When the pandemic hit, business shifted to online sales. Her merchandise can be found at etsy.com and her website www.zharvestgems.com/.

Fortunately, store sales have recovered and vending at in person events such as Husker Harvest Days are again possible. During the summer months, Zentic can be found at farmers markets. Her son helps her on the weekends so they can sell at both the Omaha and Lincoln farmers markets.

Zentic produces her market jewelry in stages, typically 10 at a time. She begins by picking corn from Fontanelle Farms north of Fremont. This year, she has become a backyard farmer herself.

“I plopped a kernel from pink corn into the ground and it began growing,” said Zentic.

Custom pieces are more labor intensive but no more expensive than the jewelry sold at markets or online. Once Zentic receives the kernels, she focuses solely on that piece, which can be fashioned into necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, keyrings, lapel or hat pins, tie tacks or ornaments.

Recently, a farmer mailed her wheat, pink beans and corn for a custom order.

Due to drying time, a custom piece can be completed in three days. The entire process involves six to seven steps, starting with grinding and binding several times. She then solders or glues the design. The remaining process is Zentic’s “patent secret sauce.”

Each piece of jewelry is made with a portion of five kernels of corn.

“Every kernel represents something in life to be thankful for, even when we are going through hard times,” Zentic said.

She includes a Live Your Blessing story card to inspire the recipient to persevere through life. The card outlines how the kernels symbolize God’s love, beauty of nature and creation, the freedoms we enjoy, family and friendships.

A new line of jewelry is based on the Native American tradition of the “three sisters” and is made with portions of corn, beans and squash.

“The thought behind the three sisters is that we are stronger when we work together,” said Zentic. She hopes to inspire people to work together and appreciate their differences.

Her emphasis on encouraging others and sharing kindness stems from the 25 years she spent as a school teacher.

“One of the things I learned teaching middle school is that everybody is going through something. If we can just encourage each other and come alongside people, life is better,” Zentic said.

Being a business owner has allowed Zentic to share her beliefs in ways she could not before and gave her the courage to take the leap of faith to become an entrepreneur.

When Zentic decided that she would retire early from teaching, she pursued her part time venture more fervently to prepare for her transition from teaching to being a business owner. This involved dedicating more time at night, as well as weekends and summers, to make and sell jewelry.

“You’re not guaranteed opportunities will be there down the road, so I just decided to go for it,” Zentic said.

This is her first year being able to market full time. She is still learning how to balance inventory control and how to market her product, she said.

“I don’t have any business background, so I sought out advice, but I’ve been feeling my way and figuring out what works and doesn’t work,” said Zentic.

Her biggest challenge thus far is making enough product. To keep up with demand, Zentic’s sisters have been great support. This year, she also hired a young girl she knows from church to help once a week for a few hours.

For those who want to share a piece of their farm with others this holiday season, Zentic requests she has their corn or other grain by the first week in December, or “the sooner the better.”

“Once you are done with harvest, send me your corn,” Zentic said. “That gives me plenty of time to make sure it gets done by Christmas.”

This year might not have been a bumper crop, but Z. Harvest Gems will help guarantee your corn yields will glitter like gold this year in a necklace, keyring or ornament.