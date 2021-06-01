Game on for dairy

The dairy industry is meeting the Gen Z generation where they are, and lately that means on social channels like TikTok, YouTube and Twitch.
These 10 to 23 year olds are showing increased interest in dairy foods uniquely through celebrity Minecraft gamer Jordan Maron (known by screen name CaptainSparklez) and other gamers and young dairy farmers.
Through the latest dairy checkoff promotion and in partnership with Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the gamers are going to dairies of different sizes and creating videos about what they learned about making milk, cheese and yogurt through new worlds in Minecraft.
California Gen Z dairy farmer Nevin Lemos, who milks 400 cows. He started his dairy farm four years ago when he was 20 in Stanislaus County, California in the community of Lockwood. He and Maron are the same age.
“I’m the fourth generation and it runs pretty deep with the livestock, and I employ three full-time people on the dairy,” Lemos said, adding that he employs three people full time and is a member of Hilmar, where he ships his milk to be processed into cheese.
Maron said he is enjoying working with Gen Z dairy farmers like Lemos and others and challenging each other to engage in the dairy industry and include dairy foods in their game programs to reach this younger generation.
With 11 million followers on his YouTube channel, the gamer Maron started making videos in 2010. Many of them are song parodies using video games such as Minecraft.
The dairy checkoff created the Beat the Lag campaign, as a partnership with YouTubers and influencers Captain Sparklez and Rosana Pansino to share how dairy actually can help gamers “beat the lag” of low energy during the day.
The goal of connecting with such generational influencers is to inform a younger audience that dairy is protein packed, and if you haven’t had nutrition before your video games, you could be bogged down by your tiredness, Maron said.
The checkoff enlisted Gen Z to hack the ultimate gaming snack. On May 15, gamers kicked off the program by creating their Beat the Lag recipes and asking their audiences to create their own, too. The dairy checkoff will chose the top dairy-stacked recipes by early June, with a fan vote on the final winners. The recipes gamers created can be found here: https://www.usdairy.com/beat-the-lag
Maron and his partner Rosanna Pansino promote his favorite food, pizza and pizza pockets. He also adds cream in sodas.
Maron said getting to work with dairy industry officials was an added bonus.
“I had never been on a dairy farm before. I’m on the digital side, but it was nice to see that Nevin’s cows have a lot of room, and it was interesting to watch his operation,” Maron said.
As they kicked-off June Dairy Month, DMI and several speakers shared their goals for reaching Gen Z in a media webinar May 24.
“Based on research, we know Gen Z-ers have mostly grown up online, have information at their fingertips, they’re digitally savvy and eager to share their perspective,” DMI President Barbara O’Brien said.
It’s important that their dairy content stays relevant, she added.
They are also partnering with Go Noodle with the younger gamers. The program allows kids to earn points when they drink milk and eat dairy.
Viewers on Tick Tok and Instagram on June 1 World Milk Day can see the video of young farmers and what they’re doing when they’re not working so hard.
For Lemos, the Gen Z dairy farmer, providing a digital farm tour over Zoom, was fun showing gamers around digitally to help them understand the business as a system.
“We focus so much on animal care and the importance of conveying that side to the consumer, but it was interesting to see Jordan being a step ahead of me on questions with that gamer mentality,” he said.
Gen Zers really value these YouTube personalities, Lemos said. “They really look deeper than just at a facade, and they put a lot of value on these influencers, and if gaming resonates with Gen Z, I feel that’s a place to put our focus.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.