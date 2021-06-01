Game on for dairy

The dairy industry is meeting the Gen Z generation where they are, and lately that means on social channels like TikTok, YouTube and Twitch.

These 10 to 23 year olds are showing increased interest in dairy foods uniquely through celebrity Minecraft gamer Jordan Maron (known by screen name CaptainSparklez) and other gamers and young dairy farmers.

Through the latest dairy checkoff promotion and in partnership with Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), the gamers are going to dairies of different sizes and creating videos about what they learned about making milk, cheese and yogurt through new worlds in Minecraft.

California Gen Z dairy farmer Nevin Lemos, who milks 400 cows. He started his dairy farm four years ago when he was 20 in Stanislaus County, California in the community of Lockwood. He and Maron are the same age.

“I’m the fourth generation and it runs pretty deep with the livestock, and I employ three full-time people on the dairy,” Lemos said, adding that he employs three people full time and is a member of Hilmar, where he ships his milk to be processed into cheese.

Maron said he is enjoying working with Gen Z dairy farmers like Lemos and others and challenging each other to engage in the dairy industry and include dairy foods in their game programs to reach this younger generation.

With 11 million followers on his YouTube channel, the gamer Maron started making videos in 2010. Many of them are song parodies using video games such as Minecraft.

The dairy checkoff created the Beat the Lag campaign, as a partnership with YouTubers and influencers Captain Sparklez and Rosana Pansino to share how dairy actually can help gamers “beat the lag” of low energy during the day.