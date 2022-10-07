Making sense of milk prices

Like most segments of the economy, COVID-19 upset the apple cart in the dairy industry. When dairy buying patterns shifted dramatically during school and business shutdowns, it exposed flaws in the Federal Milk Market Order (FMMO) system.

Those pricing regulations will be the subject of a forum Oct. 14-16 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patricia Villamediana, a dairy specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension Service, helped explain the system that will be up for discussion. She shared the definition of an FMMO from the Congressional Research Service:

“Federal Milk Marketing Orders (FMMOs) are geographically defined fluid-milk demand areas. Under FMMO law and regulations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) establishes a minimum milk price, and milk handlers, those who buy milk from producers, are required to pay at least the minimum price.”

The basics continue with four classes of milk. Class 1 is fluid milk. Class 2 is everything eaten with a spoon, such as yogurt and ice cream. Class 3 is cheese, and Class 4 is butter and powder. Pooling and de-pooling take place among the four classes. For example, if a producer sells milk in the cheese market, the farmer is pooling their milk into cheese.

“The reason there’s pooling is to make sure the fluid milk market is 100% fully utilized,” said Kris Bousquet, executive director of the Nebraska State Dairy Association. “USDA wants to make sure kids have milk in schools, there’s milk on the store shelves, and that consumers can still get their milk when prices are low in Class 1.”

The government tries to keep Class 1 at the highest price or fix the value off of Class 1, he said. If Classes 3 and 4 are fluctuating, people can move milk around to different classes with limits on what they can take out each month.

“The goal is to avoid crashing the market and decreasing the price too much,” he said.

A mechanism in the FMMOs called the Producer Price Differential (PPD) is where trouble popped up during COVID-19. That’s the difference in price between Class 3 and Class 4. Irregularities popped up in the milk market when the government started funding the Food Box assistance program during the pandemic.

“That significantly inflated the price of cheese, which, in turn, pushed the Class 3 milk price much higher,” Bousquet said. “The difference between Class 4 and everyone else was so great that it created a negative PPD. It was a significant amount, so producers saw a lot of money getting chopped off their milk checks to make up for the difference between Class 3 and 4 brought on by the inflated Class 3 price.”

This is an especially important discussion in places like Minnesota and Wisconsin, which send about 70 and 90% of their total milk production, respectively, into cheese production. The interesting thing is processors don’t have to participate in the orders unless they’re bottling and selling fluid milk.

“That means they don’t have to maintain the minimum prices set by the order as long as they aren’t a bottling plant,” said Lucas Sjostrom, executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association.

When COVID-19 hit, suddenly, the price of cheese far outpaced the price of fluid milk because of government purchases, many cheese producers chose not to participate in the FMMO system, which is called de-pooling.

“You de-pool if you think you’re going to lose. In 2020, most, if not all, of the cheese plants decided they were going to lose money if they were in the pool,” Sjostrom said.

That’s not why the program was set up, he said, and de-pooling is a dangerous move. It could result in fluid milk going missing from store shelves, which happened during COVID.

“FMMOs ensure that if a gallon of milk is worth $5, other producers can’t go to a processor and sell it for $4 to ensure that the processor will take it,” Sjostrom said. “We all tend to agree that there needs to be some changes to prevent some of these problems, but there are big differences on how people want to do it.”

Each order area has its own rules on how fast a plant can get out and back in the pricing pool. For some it’s six months, but each hundred points of milk is treated as in or out of pool. Typically not the entire plant leaves the pool.

There haven’t been many changes to the program over the last 20 years. Bousquet thinks it may be time to ask if Federal Milk Marketing Orders still apply.

“While I think people still find value in the federal orders, there are differences between the processors and producers on which parts they find value in,” Bousquet said. “We’ve got to come together and figure out where the middle ground is between us.”

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how volatile milk prices and outdated milk pricing and pooling provisions were harming dairy farmers, it was clear the FMMO system needs modernizing to address consolidation in the processing business, shifting consumer preferences and fluctuating trade demands,” American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a news release.

Topics of the Kansas City forum, hosted by Farm Bureau, will include items like the Class One mover, make-allowances, price reporting, standardizing milk checks, and many other issues across the spectrum that are important to dairy farmers.

The make-allowance is one area Bousquet sees needing more transparency. It determines how much profit a processor can make from the milk they buy, and it’s calculated into the all-milk price. As it is, he said no one could tell dairy farmers how their price differentials were being calculated, especially on the cooperative level.

“The co-ops seemed to be using their PPDs as a balancing mechanism,” Bousquet said. “If they were making money on the milk, they’d put it into the PPD, and if they were losing money, they’d take it out. It’s not supposed to be a mechanism for balancing the books.”

Businesses that drop out of the Federal Milk Marketing Orders are no longer bound by the same rules everyone else is. Sjostrom points out that those businesses no longer bound by FMMOs can decide everything, including when to pay their farmers.

Under the FMMO, producers get paid twice a month, but those that de-pool could stretch that out.

“A struggling cheese business could decide they could stay in business if they extend their accounts payable out by six months,” Sjostrom said.

While he’s unsure how to fix these challenges, there’s government regulation on one side of the pendulum and free market on the other.

“We can either rigidly get everyone into the system so we’re all playing fair and doing more government reports and know exactly what everyone’s making,” Sjostrom said. “(Or) maybe we make it more flexible and say we’re going to rely on the businesses to be truthful. If someone cheats you out of money, then no one will ship them milk anymore.”

There are also challenges between regions of the country. What works best for one region of the country may not work for the others. Sjostrom said there has to be flexibility built into each region.

“We’re at a crossroads right now,” he said.