Carpet farming on home-turf

Kids love pulling toy tractors across fields of carpet, but now they can “carpet farm” on their home ground.

A new company is making custom rugs printed with satellite imagery of any farm.

An agricultural marketing specialist dreamed up the idea with a friend. It all stemmed from realizing her child needed more space while he was playing with his farm toys.

“My son, like most farm kids, is turning the entire lower level of our home into a farm, and it’s always changing,” said Susan David, who just started WHAT as a side business in early November with her friend, Les Finemore.

Finemore is an Australian commodity trader with a farming background. David herself, is a grain marketer and analyst in the St. Louis, Missouri.

Through their website aerialrug.com, customers can order a custom rug, and if desired add a logo, name or farm name. After uploading images and entering GPS coordinates, David mocks up two different rug choices and sends those views to the customer.

“If someone wants it zoomed in more, or moved closer to the east or west, we can tweak it more to reflect their location,” she said.

They contract with a U.S. company that does the printing. A 5- by 7-foot rug starts at $200, plus $10 shipping.

They’ve had a huge amount of inquiries,she said.

“We thought but had no idea we’d have this huge explosion of orders. The feedback we’re getting, seems like something that’ll continue to grow,” said David.

The company uses several different satellite imagery providers, including Google Earth, and they have the ability to go back in time to select specific images.

The Aerial Rug website was initially set up to offer pre-determined views - some contoured farms with terraces, a couple of Iowa options, a feedlot in Kansas, a quarry - but they realized it’s the custom projects that people really want. They worked hard over Thanksgiving week to build out the website, so people can upload pictures of their farm with coordinates or a location that can be pinpointed on a map.

It’s a two week turnaround to get the rugs made, meaning the deadline for getting the order before Christmas has already passed. It’s been a busy time for the company.

“Facebook has been quite an amazing thing, when it comes to free advertising, and today alone I’ve done orders from Nebraska, Idaho, Utah, Michigan, the Carolinas, Arkansas, the Dakotas and Canada,” she said. “The guy in Arkansas wanted to buy a rug for his father, showing their 1,000 acre farm, with different fields of different colors.”

Aerial Rug will help walk customers through the ordering process to make something scaled to a child’s farm toy.

They never imagined they would be “rug tycoons,” David said.

“We’re super excited because I love to look at these aerial views that are all over the country and all over the world,” she said. “Just being able to see the different landscapes and communicate with people in rural America, and people buying them so excited - we’re gratified to provide something that brings people joy.”