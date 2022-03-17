Growing agriculture knowledge in classrooms is fruitful on National Ag Day

Along with feeding the U.S. and the world, National Ag Day March 22 celebrates what farmers bring to the table, and teaches consumers where their food comes from.
To tell that story, incorporating books about agriculture is at the top of the list for schools in the Central Plains.
National Ag Day is coordinated by the Agriculture Council of America, and this year’s theme is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”
Nebraska
Nebraska kindergarten through second graders receive a book that the American Farm Bureau Foundation selects as its book of the year’ through Nebraska Ag in the Classroom. Through an Agriculture Reading Hour, farmers and ranchers volunteer to read the book to a class.
“We equip farmers and ranchers to go into local communities and read the book to a classroom of their choice, then donate the book to the school classroom or the library,” said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.
The non-profit organization donates 125 books a year. The program started in 2016.
They typically receive the book in December and volunteers can read it anytime in the semester.
“We love being able to read and donate the books. Each of the books focuses on the importance of agriculture,” Shreve said.
Nebraska children recently read “Barn at Night” which is about all the different types of animals in the barn.
South Dakota
South Dakota fourth graders are the prime age group for introducing agriculture and state history through peer-driven books.
Fostering those lessons is South Dakota Ag in the Classroom, an online and in-person organizers say is unlike any other program in the U.S.
“We marry South Dakota history to agriculture, which we teach at the same time, because it’s the story of land and how people came to be and the story of food and their origin,” said Cindy Heidelberger, who serves as co-executive director and co-founder of Ground Works South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom along with Tim Olsen.
The program is used in 141 of the 145 school districts in the state, reaching 17,000 students between kindergarten and eighth grade.
Outside of South Dakota, the program is used by 45 states, and 89 countries and provinces.
Through South Dakota Ag in the Classroom’s website TourSD.org, students “travel” to 22 cities and towns, starting in the state capital of Pierre. They watch a video overview of agriculture, and then on to Fort Pierre to learn about rodeo, commodities and the basics of beef, including the vocabulary and physiology that’s linked to beef.
“Then they tell us what’s important about their town and commodities, and we hit social studies, art, language arts, health, math and science,” Heidelberger said.
A couple of ag trained teachers work with the state’s beef industry to recommend information and hands-on activities.
South Dakota Ag in the Classroom provides a list of agriculturally approved books approved for each age group, and educators work with librarians to have those books available.
Some children’s agriculture books by regional authors include: “BEEF Strong,” by Amanda Radke, recently selected to be South Dakota Farm Bureau’s Ag Book of the Year, and “My Mommy and Daddy are Ranchers” by Wrenn Pacheco of Kansas.
Kansas
Agriculture books are important tools in the classroom. Kansas Foundation for Ag in the Classroom works to promote them in coordination with lesson plans and activities.
Last year, the foundation held a book drawing for National Ag Day, with the book “Kailey’s Ag Adventures,” and recognized books on social media. They have a different project for 2022 in partnership with a couple of other Kansas programs and ran special teacher appreciation promotions and drawings in February.
“We use drawings to raise awareness of our program, to engage more teachers in using agriculture in their classrooms, and showing appreciation to those teachers who are currently doing so,” said Nancy Zenger-Beneda, executive director of Kansas Foundation for Ag in the Classroom.
The foundation is developing an ag-accurate book list following the Farm Bureau’s recommended publications. They also watch for publications by Kansas authors, Zenger-Beneda said.
The Kansas program provides resources for K-12 educators.
“(It) focuses on helping educators teach young people about the origins of their food, fiber and fuel and the influence of agriculture on the quality of life,” Zenger-Beneda said.
Resources are available on the foundation’s new website. Kansas teachers can get free kits to help them get started infusing agriculture into their classrooms.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.