Growing agriculture knowledge in classrooms is fruitful on National Ag Day

Along with feeding the U.S. and the world, National Ag Day March 22 celebrates what farmers bring to the table, and teaches consumers where their food comes from.

To tell that story, incorporating books about agriculture is at the top of the list for schools in the Central Plains.

National Ag Day is coordinated by the Agriculture Council of America, and this year’s theme is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”

Nebraska

Nebraska kindergarten through second graders receive a book that the American Farm Bureau Foundation selects as its book of the year’ through Nebraska Ag in the Classroom. Through an Agriculture Reading Hour, farmers and ranchers volunteer to read the book to a class.

“We equip farmers and ranchers to go into local communities and read the book to a classroom of their choice, then donate the book to the school classroom or the library,” said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education with the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

The non-profit organization donates 125 books a year. The program started in 2016.

They typically receive the book in December and volunteers can read it anytime in the semester.

“We love being able to read and donate the books. Each of the books focuses on the importance of agriculture,” Shreve said.

Nebraska children recently read “Barn at Night” which is about all the different types of animals in the barn.

South Dakota