Safety goggles: Virtual reality game teaches kids farm safety

Tractors and ATV rollovers are reported to be the biggest cause of farm-related deaths each year, but Nebraska students are getting a feel for what they do if they make a wrong move and end up in an accident from the safety of virtual reality.

“Rollover Ranch” is an educational video game that uses virtual reality glasses and hand controls to simulate ATV, tractor and electrical safety hazards.

Developed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), it’s being used in classrooms for the first time this school year. It’s been a dream of UNMC nursing professor Sue Schuelke to share the game with high school kids.

“I just think if we can get these young people to think about safety, even if prevents one injury or one casualty, then it’s all worth it,” she said.

Using hand controls or wands to drive tractors, players put up rollover protective equipment, use a seatbelt and negotiate hills on the farm. If they don’t take safety precautions and have an accident, the simulation ends with a message that they didn’t make it out alive.

Students at Wallace High School caught on quickly, doing simulated tasks like delivering feed, moving cattle or fixing an irrigation pivot. Other activities include chasing a loose cow, digging a post hole for a fence, putting out a fire and getting the mail on ATV.

“The students are fairly progressive when it comes to technology. It’s integrated into everything they do in their life,” Wallace FFA adviser and agriculture educator Lisa Kemp said.

Students learn how to approach machinery and to be cautious is they’re traveling too fast or on an incline. Watching them operate the hand controls, it feels so real the students might actually stagger, Kemp said.

“They’ll say, uh-oh, Mrs. Kemp. I didn’t make that, so I want to do it again, and I want to do it right,” she said.

Oculus VR headsets have gone to 20 Nebraska schools so far, and there are plans to make it to a total 45 schools by the end of this school year. Each school uses the system for a week, then sends the equipment on to another school.

The game was designed by UNL computer science and engineering students. Schuelke worked on the project’s grant proposal with colleague Michelle Ellermeier, who passed away last year.

“Michelle had a passion for agriculture, too, and I couldn’t have gotten it started without her,” Schuelke said.

They were awarded grants from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They took a safety course offered from UNMC College of Public Health, developed an ag safety and health unit for student nursing education and developed the tractor safety virtual reality game. They added ATV and electrical safety, at the request of the Nebraska Public Power District.

Dr. Aaron Yoder, a tractor safety specialist, advised their group. Schuelke’s daughter, an undergraduate ag education major, encouraged them to work with Matt Kreifels, associate professor in ag education, who circulated an invitation to all agriculture educators in Nebraska to try out the safety game.

They demonstrated the game at Husker Harvest Days this past summer. To learn more about the game or download a copy, visit rolloverranch.com.

Schuelke tracks the hours students use the game in class. Across 17 schools, they had spent 711 hours learning farm safety virtually before winter break.

“We’re just grateful that students get this opportunity,” Kemp said. “It’s an awesome service.”