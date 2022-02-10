Welding in agriculture strengthens Central Plains youth

Welding classes are leading to practical careers for today’s students, and they are attracting burgeoning interest in high schools in Nebraska and Kansas.

Hands-on welding classes are a source of fascination in classrooms, and welding is also part of a new Kansas 4-H program that is taking off.

Getting kids interested in ag mechanics for future careers, is a great idea, many in agriculture agree.

“Many of our students are looking for career pathways that do not require large college tuition expenses and many of the ag mechanics pathways do that for our students,” said Shauna Roberson, FFA Adviser for Garden County High School in Oshkosh, Nebraska.

At the district FFA contest, students are required to weld a design from a blueprint and take a welding test. To prepare for the competition, Roberson’s students practiced welding techniques, learned how to read welding blueprints, and studied for the welding test. But the skills they learn can apply far beyond these competitions.

“Providing an interesting and exciting approach to exploring these pathways will lead to an interest in these careers,” Roberson added.

In Clay County, Nebraska, Sutton FFA chapter students are fascinated with welding. Welding classes there are full and going very well.

Josie Lee teaches two welding and two fabrication sections at once with 10 students per class, which is maximum capacity. FFA advisor and ag educator at Sutton.