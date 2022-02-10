Welding in agriculture strengthens Central Plains youth

Welding classes are leading to practical careers for today’s students, and they are attracting burgeoning interest in high schools in Nebraska and Kansas.
Hands-on welding classes are a source of fascination in classrooms, and welding is also part of a new Kansas 4-H program that is taking off.
Getting kids interested in ag mechanics for future careers, is a great idea, many in agriculture agree.
“Many of our students are looking for career pathways that do not require large college tuition expenses and many of the ag mechanics pathways do that for our students,” said Shauna Roberson, FFA Adviser for Garden County High School in Oshkosh, Nebraska.
At the district FFA contest, students are required to weld a design from a blueprint and take a welding test. To prepare for the competition, Roberson’s students practiced welding techniques, learned how to read welding blueprints, and studied for the welding test. But the skills they learn can apply far beyond these competitions.
“Providing an interesting and exciting approach to exploring these pathways will lead to an interest in these careers,” Roberson added.
In Clay County, Nebraska, Sutton FFA chapter students are fascinated with welding. Welding classes there are full and going very well.
Josie Lee teaches two welding and two fabrication sections at once with 10 students per class, which is maximum capacity. FFA advisor and ag educator at Sutton.
“They’ve been able to do three different types of welding which is what the industry uses,” she said.
She is fortunate to have gone to a good college at Iowa State University that taught her a little bit of everything, she said. She’s able to teach her students about the latest technology. They recently got their plasma table up and running, and students have been cutting out signs on sheet metal.
In Kansas, a pair of STEM-focused (science, technology, engineering and math) 4-H programs were tested last year, and now the two – agricultural mechanics and architectural block construction – are now part of the regular offerings.
Agricultural mechanics focuses on welding and metalsmithing, encouraging youth to not only learn the skills, but view them as the foundation of their own business, according to a K-State news release.
While the program started with welding, hopes are to expand into other areas of “ag mechanics,” such as precision agriculture, all the while encouraging students to develop more complex skills.
The projects that resulted from last year’s pilot program were on display at the 2021 Kansas State Fair. They included a diorama that 4-H students created around welding, which wowed project organizers.
“Welding is so popular, and when we look for new projects, we try to look for ways it could become a career,” said Shane Potter, a Kansas 4-H youth development specialist with K-State Extension.
Some participants came to the program having done welding before, but there were many who had never done welding.
4-H youth created projects working with volunteers like dedicated STEM volunteer Tony Foster, who has been part of 4-H since he was 7.
“We had 20 welding exhibits at the State Fair last year, and with everybody’s enthusiasm we expect to see more welding capabilities, from small artwork pieces all the way up to cattle chutes,” Foster said.
Foster learned to weld so he could fix lawn mowers and started out in rocketry, the original STEM project, in 1987. From that he found the joy of welding.
The other part of the 4-H pilot project – architectural block construction – used Legos to help students learn what goes into the design of architectural components like Gothic arches and porches and windows.
“I think there’s more interest in creating things on your own,” Potter said.
As instructors make inroads in the trade areas for students, these opportunities are building on themselves.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.