Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home

Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals.

Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away.

“It is a good balance for where I am at in my life right now,” Brichacek said.

Her love for horses pulls her in both directions. Brichacek is employed at Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy (HETRA) northwest of Gretna Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday each week. Despite the 12-hour work days, she said it is “very rewarding.

Brirchacek will be sharing about her life on and off the farm over the next year as a Producer Progress Reporter for the Midwest Messenger. Her reports will appear biweekly starting this week.

“We work with all ages from two to 85 years old and every ability and disability,” said Brichacek.

Staying in an apartment at Fremont at the beginning of the week, Brichacek returns home Wednesday, sometimes leaving enough time to sneak in a ride on one of her beloved horses that night.

Ever since two of her older sisters got her “hooked” on horses, Brichacek has had a passion for equine.

“I have always had horses and never see myself not having horses around or not being part of my career.” Brichacek added, “I have two horses and want more.”

Brichacek rides her horse Stormie to check the cows in the pasture. Her mare, Moonshine, is her barrel racing horse. She practices at the Clarkson arena or at home.

A 2016 graduate of Howells-Dodge Consolidated, Brichacek attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for two years then transferred to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She graduated college in 2020 with a degree in communication studies. Brichacek said the classes intrigued her, as the degree combines writing with psychology.

Following college, Brichacek moved to Johnstown, Colorado as part of an internship for a cow horse trainer. Returning to Nebraska after four months, she began working at HETRA first part-time then advanced into a full-time position. Brichacek said she is fortunate that she can work at HETRA and be home on the farm.

The youngest of six children, Brichacek has four older sisters and one older brother. She also has four nieces and five nephews.

The Brichacek family raises corn, soybeans and alfalfa. Most of the alfalfa is baled into large square bales to feed their cows. They also have 10 laying hens.

Brichacek’s father Stan and brother Nick run the equipment at the farm when planting, harvesting and haying. Brichacek fills in wherever possible, doing chores and making meals during the busy seasons to keep them moving in the fields. She also gives them company in the tractors and combine.

“I love spending time with my dad especially,” Brichacek said.

In addition, the Brichaceks have 30 pairs of black Angus cattle and grow their own feeder calves, which they sell at the Columbus Sales Pavilion throughout the year.

“We have quite a few that I have tamed,” Brichacek said. “I like cows as much as I do horses.”

Todd is her friendly steer with a soft spot for bananas and candy. Another pet is a cow Brichacek tamed in the fourth grade. This cow has given her at least seven calves, mostly bulls.

“The first day of fifth grade, she followed me on the school bus,” Brichacek said.

As much as Brichacek loves animals, she also loves her family and friends.

“I value my friendships ever more,” Brichacek said.