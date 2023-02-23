Although there is still some snow on the ground, this seemed like a fitting time to talk about alternative grazing opportunities.
With rising input costs, swath or bale grazing management systems are often more efficient than other traditional feeding systems. These grazing systems can be utilized with various crops and improve utilization of forage while decreasing fuel, harvest and feeding costs and improving soil health. For the purpose of article length, I’ll focus on swath grazing today.
Swath grazing is the practice of cutting forage or cover crop and leaving it in windrows for livestock to graze during the winter months. Cattle are allowed access to a limited number of windrows at a time as a means to reduce winter-feed costs and increase soil fertility.
A recent study completed at the Dakota Lakes Research farm near Pierre, South Dakota, has focused on swath grazing and factors that play a role in making it successful.
Some might ask why not just graze standing forage crops if grazing is your plan. There are a couple advantages of swath grazing: 1) Swathing will stop the cover crop from maturing and losing quality, and 2) If the field is buried by snow, it is easier for livestock to access the forage when it has been collected into a windrow of about 3 feet, rather than searching through snow.
In the study at Dakota Lakes Research Farm, swath samples were collected routinely throughout the winter and tested for crude protein (CP) and total digestible nutrients (TDN). The cover crop mixes evaluated (over multiple growing seasons) consisted of cool season grasses like oats and barley as well as crops such as ryegrass, triticale, winter wheat, peas, flax, lentils, etc.
Across years of research and multiple fields, crude protein response was varied but was usually lower mid-winter than at cutting (to be expected). Even during tough growing seasons and difficult winters, CP remained above 10% throughout the winter period. Total digestible nutrients tell a different story; a consistent decline in TDN was observed after swathing (usually around Oct. 1).
Based on this knowledge, a swath-intended cover crop should be treated similar to one grown for baling. Ideally this would mean, cut at boot stage or early heading in order to capture high quality feeds while attempting to cut at near-peak tonnage. In an ideal situation, this would happen before a hard frost, leaving swaths on the ground; about 3 foot wide swaths tend to be most ideal for grazing. Raking may be needed to speed drying.
Depending on the swath size and nutrient availability, livestock is typically fenced into a few swaths at a time before fence is moved to new feed. Cows are typically given enough swaths to graze for three days at a time before fencing is moved.
Keep in mind that mineral supplementation may still be required. The protein and energy content of forage swaths in the South Dakota study were typically adequate for dry cows despite TDN loss over the winter. As forage quality declines, cattle should be regularly evaluated to ensure nutrient requirements are met. In addition to dry cows, stocker calves or replacement females may be fitting for this model. Like any intensive grazing program, swath grazing does require extra attention to moving fencing in a timely manner and constant access to a reliable water source.
In situations where swathing time is expected to be hot and wet for a while, it may be in your best interest to bale swaths to avoid feed quality losses. Of course, on a year like this, when some areas have experienced several feet of snowfall, swath grazing may require more management or need to wait until some snowmelt occurs. However, in an Iowa State swath grazing study, cows were able to utilize feed with up to 12 inches of snow accumulation and temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you’re concerned about feed waste and losses, this type of forage grazing system is actually fairly efficient if fences are moved on schedule. In the Iowa State study, forage utilization was up to 70%, making swath grazing cost effective in comparison to putting up bales. When discussing swath or bale grazing with producers, I’ve heard several say that you would be amazed at what cattle will clean up in these systems. In addition, keep in mind that anything left behind or trampled is sending organic matter and nutrients directly back to the field.
For some great farmer to farmer resources, visit the Alberta Ranchers winter Grazing Cattle playlist on YouTube for more info from producers in Canada who have experience with winter grazing.
Sara Bauder is a forage field specialist at the South Dakota State University Extension Mitchell Regional Center. Reach her at 605-995-7378 or sara.bauder@sdstate.edu.